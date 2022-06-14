After hosting one of the best-attended events last year, organizers of the annual Fredericktown Riverfest Firework Spectacular announce the popular event will be back for its 17th year on July 2 starting at 2 p.m.
“Last year was wonderful,” said Denise Prodan, the event coordinator with the Fredericktown Area Chamber of Commerce, which sponsors the festival. “They said we had a couple thousand people and over 250 boats on the water.”
“It was the largest one we ever had,” said Michele Battaglini, food and craft vendor coordinator of the festival. “It was a major success.”
Battaglini said there will be some familiar food and craft vendors returning to the riverbank in Fredericktown this year, including Phil’s Concessions, Smokin’ BBQ, Plum Run Winery and Bricks of Fries, and more.
While it’s too early to know how many vendors will participate, Battaglini said the deadline to submit an application is June 23, and they’re open for more to participate.
Anyone interested in being a vendor can contact Battaglini at 724-986-9279.
Along with the vendors, Prodan said the event is filled with music and activities.
One notable person returning to the festival after a two-year absence because of the pandemic is face painter Candace Orlandi, a native of the area and currently working as a professional makeup artist.
“She’s a makeup artist to the stars,” Battaglini said.
“She’s amazing,” Prodan said. “The kids will just love that.”
Returning from last year by popular demand is the band Shadow Cats.
“People raved about them last year,” Prodan said.
The band will perform from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. and when the band is done playing, the day will be capped off with a fireworks display that many have compared to the size and scope of Pittsburgh’s display.
“Anywhere I go, people ask when’s the Riverfest and they say they can’t wait to see the fireworks,” Prodan said. “It’s good to give the community something like this.”
However, the price of putting on the fireworks display has increased, as Prodan said what cost $8,000 last year now costs $10,000.
While there are people who privately make donations toward the fireworks, Prodan said they’re still seeking funding, adding that anyone willing to donate can do so by sending a check, made payable to “Fredericktown Chamber of Commerce,” to Denise Prodan, 514 S. Market St., Carmichaels, Pa., 15320.
“With what everyone is going through now, I think this is a wonderful event,” Prodan said. “It makes them happy, and the kids love it.”
