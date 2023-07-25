An excavator knocks bricks from the façade of this building at 413-417 Market St. in Brownsville as crews worked Monday demolishing the property. Several buildings in that block along Route 40 in the borough have been razed over the past several years – including the Brownsville Hotel next door – as part of the town’s revitalization efforts. Brownsville Mayor Ross Swords said the apartment building was constructed in 1820 and the property’s owner is paying for the demolition to eventually redevelop the land.

