It’s the “TWOS-day-est” Tuesday of the century.
Today’s date boasts the most lucky deuces a calendar will see until 2-22-2222 rolls around 200 years from now. The double triple-twos event happily coincides with Taco Tuesday and National Margarita Day, and it seems everyone is getting in on the fun.
Pepper-Ronnie’s Family Restaurant is serving up a saucy deal in Brownsville: two pies for $22 for as long as the calendar reads 2-22. Fiesta Azteca in Uniontown is running marg specials all day, including small lime margaritas for $2 ... and 99 cents.
The Stockdale Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a special bingo this evening: Admission is $2. And in Greene County, Thistlewaite Vineyards is offering $2 off bottles today.
Why the fuss over a bunch of twos?
Nearly half of the dates in February – 10 of 28, to be exact – are palindromes, according to Farmers Almanac.
Today is the third of eight consecutive palindromes on the calendar (Sunday was 2/20/2022, and yesterday was 2/21/22), and it’s a doozy. Feb. 2, 2022 reads the same forward and backward in both the U.S.’s month-day-year format (2-22-22) and Europe’s day-month-year format (22-2-22).
But wait. It gets better.
Feb. 22, 2022, can be broken into three sets of two twos (22-22-22) and two sets of three twos (222-222); “222” is an angel number signifying positivity, good luck and joy.
For those interested in numerology, today’s date adds up and divides down to the destiny number “3,” which embodies creativity, optimism and romance.
Palindrome dates make for popular wedding days, and “two-day” is no exception. Fifteen years ago, Las Vegas chaplains presided over a whopping 4,492 nuptials on 07/07/07, and odds are today breaks the Lucky Sevens wedding ceremonies record.
It isn’t Vegas, but Washington County Courthouse will announce more newlyweds today than is custom for a weekday – especially a Tuesday.
During a phone interview late last week, Judge John DiSalle said he had four weddings scheduled for 2/22.
“That’s just me,” he said, noting other judges may also preside over ceremonies. “We might pick up a few more last-minute.”
DiSalle said one couple asked to be married at 2 p.m. on the dot.
“When they came in to ask I said, ‘Well, since you’re the first one to ask, we’ll make an effort,’” DiSalle said. “I think it’s neat. It’s a good way to remember your anniversary.”
Taylor Jones and her fiancée, Maura Bruce-Parkes, are one of the couples DiSalle will marry this afternoon.
“Our number is 22. That’s both of our lucky numbers,” said Jones. “I just always see that number (22). It’s the same with my fiancée. We look at our phones and it’s 2:22. We just always see it.”
The couple, who met four years ago at the shop Bruce-Parkes was tattooing in, began wedding planning in late 2021. Being married on a date jam-packed with 22s is special to the two of them. When they say “I do” before Judge DiSalle this afternoon, Bruce-Parkes will take Jones’ last name and the number 22 will increase in significance for the pair.
“It’s only going to happen once, so it’s kind of cool – once in our lifetime, at least,” Jones said. “It’s unique. I guess it’s different.”
