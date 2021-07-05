2019 Fayette County Fair Queen reflects on her two years holding title
By Alyssa Choiniere
Jessica Wolfe expected she would have to relinquish her Fayette County Fair Queen title nearly a year ago.
Instead, the COVID-19 pandemic hit toward the end of her reign, extending her time as queen and giving her new opportunities to serve the community, said the 21-year-old Dunbar native.
“I got to do a lot of things as fair queen,” Wolfe said. “Things are still not back to normal. I didn’t have some of the other opportunities past queens have had, but I still had quite a lot.”
Wolfe attended 15 fairs across the state as fair queen and had many opportunities to volunteer and promote agriculture. She joined the Sigma Alpha agricultural sorority at Penn State, where she made blankets for a State College hospital and homemade dog toys during the pandemic. She also volunteered at food drives for the Fayette County Community Action Agency throughout the pandemic and at a recent recycling event at the Fayette County fairgrounds.
She said the highlight of her time as fair queen was participating in the 2020 Pennsylvania Fair Queen contest in Hershey in January 2020. On the last day of the festivities, everyone gathers to celebrate with a band and other entertainment. It also happened to be her 20th birthday, she said.
“Everyone, even strangers, sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to me,” she said.
Wolfe also reunited with old friends throughout her reign. She was the 2016 Dairy Princess and met friends then that she saw again when she toured as the fair queen.
“I got to catch up with old friends and meet new ones at the same time,” she said.
Wolfe is entering her senior year at Pennsylvania State University, where she has a major in environmental resource management and a minor in watersheds and water resources. She recently started a summer internship with the Fayette County Conservation District.
“I lived my whole life on a farm, and it’s something that I’m very passionate about,” she said. “It’s really paved its own path.”
She said she is keeping her options open for her future career plans.
“I’d like to stay close to home, but I want to see where things go after I graduate,” she said.
Wolfe also completed a summer internship at the EADS Group civil engineering firm and worked at Ferens Farm LLC. She also remodeled the 4-H refreshment stand at the Fayette County Fair as queen.
She said she is anticipating tears as she hands off the crown.
“I know I will get emotional, because I always do,” she said. “But whoever is queen, it will be a great experience, and I’m willing to help them in any way. Whoever wins I think will do a great job.”
She encouraged girls who are considering entering the contest to take the jump. She entered the fair queen contest three times before she won and said she is glad she kept trying.
“Don’t give up,” she said. “Follow your dreams.”
The contest opened up new opportunities for her to learn new skills, she said, like networking, interviews and public speaking.
“It gets you ready for real-world experiences,” she said.
She also reflected on her time as dairy princess and said her dad helped to start the program in Fayette County. He was the only man who participated, she said, with all the other girls accompanied by their moms. She said her speech was about learning through the process of taking action and “figuring it out.”
“It was a learning process for both of us,” she said.
Wolfe also encouraged anyone interested in agriculture to give it a shot.
“I’d say for them to just do it. You can start small by planting a garden,” she said. “Don’t hesitate.”
Wolfe is the daughter of Pam and Glenn Wolfe and a 2018 graduate of Geibel Catholic High School.
