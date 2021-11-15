Three recipients in Fayette County are among many across the state receiving funding for community service projects for Neighborhood Assistance Programs (NAP).
The county will receive a total of $316,250, with $196,250 going to the Fayette County Cultural Trust, $45,000 going to the Fayette County Community Action Agency (FCCAA) and $75,000 going to Conservation Labs in Brownsville.
NAP encourages private sector investment into projects that will help improve distressed communities by providing tax credits to businesses that donate capital to support projects that address neighborhood and community problems.
Funding for FCCAA will support the food bank in its response to increased activity and need stemming from the impact from COVID-19.
CEO James Stark said the project is a partnership between UPMC, Republic Food Enterprise Center and two local farms — Duda’s Farm and JP’s Farmers Market.
“The goal is to expand the amount of food items distributed through the emergency food bank network,” Stark said.
Stark said this is the first year for the project. The farms will donate a combined total of over $60,000 in produce. Republic Food Enterprise cleans and processes those items, which are distributed to local food pantries in the emergency food bank network.
Stark said UPMC donated $25,000 to cover the processing and storage costs as well as purchasing foods from other farms.
He said he’s hopeful the program will encourage more farmers to donate as it offers a 55% tax credit to those who participate.
Stark said the timing of the program works out well as, along with the increase in food demands due to COVID-19, the demand for food always increases during the holidays.
The funding for the Fayette County Cultural Trust will go toward supporting the trust’s role as part of the Neighborhood Partnership Program (NPP).
“Through this program we are able to provide funding to the Connellsville Community Ministries to help with their food bank, Wesley Health Center which provides free health care to those individuals who are underinsured and uninsured, Connellsville Carnegie Free Library who provides programs and services to low income residents, Highlands Hospital to help with their programing and Connellsville Parks and Recreation to help with updating city parks,” said Daniel Cocks, the executive director of the trust.
In the past, Cocks said, the funding has provided new roofs on pavilions and handicapped playground equipment. Last year it helped fund the cost to run the Connellsville K-9 Unit, and this year, Alternative Yes, which provides free help to pregnant women, was added too.
“Through this funding, we were also able to offset the cost of hiring a downtown Connellsville liaison,” Cocks said. “This position is critical to the Fayette County Cultural Trust’s downtown initiative as it gives businesses more exposure to what Downtown Connellsville has to offer as far as matching funding for facades and signs.”
Cocks added that, through the program, they started a “Better Together” initiative where all the nonprofits are brought together to have quarterly meetings to share ideas and strategies to work together for funding and other services.
Funding for Conservation Labs, a company with a mission to enable cost-effective and sustainable water use, will go toward a project involving property acquisition and renovation for commercial use for two aging/blighted structures in Brownsville.
Gov. Tom Wolf said $36 million went to 220 community revitalization projects across Pennsylvania, supporting nonprofits, businesses and projects in distressed areas or low-income neighborhoods.
“Communities from every corner of Pennsylvania will benefit from this funding–the result of public-private partnerships and cooperation,” Wolf said.
“NAP funding can support improved community health, property renovations, address food security and blight and so much more in neighborhoods throughout the commonwealth,” said Department of Community and Economic Development Secretary Dennis Davin. “This program is incredibly valuable in encouraging public-private partnerships that lead to community improvements and a better quality of life for Pennsylvanians.”
