A new 330,000-gallon water storage tank in Henry Clay Township will bring more safe, drinkable water to four municipalities.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District hosted a dedication ceremony marking the completion of the National Pike Water Authority (NPWA) storage tank project, which went online Tuesday.
The NWPA owns and operates the water distribution system servicing the residents of Henry Clay, Stewart Township and Wharton townships and the borough of Markleysburg. The authority partnered with the Army Corps of Engineers to design and construct the 330,000-gallon steel-elevated water tank.
Jesse Bisnette, project manager of the Pittsburgh district of the Corps of Engineers, said while the municipalities have a combined population of roughly 2,800 people, there are only 864 service connections.
“The water tank project is the first of a multi-phase program aimed at increasing public water access to Laurel Highlands-region residents who currently get their potable water from wells or public watering points,” Bisnette said. “The water tank provides the necessary storage capacity to account for future phases of the program and provides more consistent pressure and supply to residents, even during peak demand.”
Bisnette said that the existing system had enough capacity for the current residents, but indicated the additional tank increases the storage capacity to accommodate future residents when the multi-phase project is complete.
Currently, there is no timetable for the completion of the project.
“The additional water tank provides a much-needed addition to county residents’ access to clean drinking water,” said Bisnette. “This project is a testimony to the value Section 313 programs can give communities.”
Section 313 of the Water Resources Development Act of 1992 authorizes the Corps of Engineers to provide support to communities for projects such as wastewater treatment and related facilities, water supply, storage, treatment, distribution facilities and surface-water resource projection and development.
In addition to designing and constructing an additional water tank, the project involved installing 200 feet of PCV piping, a digital control system and a tank mixer.
The $803,300 project shared the cost at a rate of 75 to 25, respectively, between the federal and non-federal sponsors.
