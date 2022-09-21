Water storage tank project

Courtesy of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District and the National Pike Water Authority (NPWA) put a 330,000-gallon storage tank in Henry Clay Township on Tuesday. Officials said the tank would ensure safe, drinkable water is available in the township and other surrounding municipalities.

 Courtesy of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

A new 330,000-gallon water storage tank in Henry Clay Township will bring more safe, drinkable water to four municipalities.

