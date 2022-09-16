The Altar & Rosary Society of St. George Maronite Catholic Church in Uniontown is sponsoring the 33rd annual Uniontown Rosary Walk on Sunday.
The six-church walk is a spiritual event to honor the Blessed Mother, Queen of the Holy Rosary and will begin at 2 p.m. at St. George, which started and organizes the walk. There participants will sing Maronite hymns in Arabic, recite one decade of the rosary and then go to to the church’s Garden of Prayer.
The Knights of Columbus will lead participants in a procession to the other Uniontown parishes including St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church, 185 E. Main St.; St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, 50 Jefferson St.; St. Therese Roman Catholic Church, 61 Mill St.; St. Mary (Nativity) Roman Catholic Church, 7 Gilmore St.; and St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 180 Old Walnut Hill Road.
Another decade of the rosary will be prayed at each church, followed by religious hymns.
Dr. Mabel Howard, with the St. George Altar & Rosary Society, said the walks were started by His Excellency Bishop Gregory Mansour of the Eparchy of Saint Maron of Brooklyn, New York, when he was a priest at the Uniontown church.
Back then, Mansour challenged the society to devise a special program to honor the Blessed Mother. The Rev. Jack Morrison, then a young seminarian, suggested the rosary walk.
“He started this as a way to worship the Blessed Mother, and it took off and grew bigger and bigger,” Howard said.
She said the walk bring in between 75 and 100 people on average. All faiths are welcomed to participate in the rosary walk, which takes about two hours.
“If you can’t walk, you can drive to the churches,” Howard said.
Everyone who participates will have to drive to the final church, St. Joseph.
She added that she’s always had positive feedback from those participating in the walk, which will conclude with the Litany to the Blessed Virgin Mary and the final Benediction at St. Joseph.
Howard said rosaries will be provided by her church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.