Uniontown Rosary Walk

The 33rd annual Uniontown Rosary Walk will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday. Participants start at St. George Maronite Church, 6 Lebanon Ave., Uniontown and will visit five other Catholic churches in Uniontown to pray decades of the rosary.

