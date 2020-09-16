Large numbers of applications are being sent in for those interested in working the polls for the upcoming general election.
On Wednesday, Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar announced that since the primary election on June 2, the Department of State has received approximately 35,000 applications from Pennsylvanians who want to serve as poll workers on Nov. 3.
Fayette County Election Bureau Director Larry Blosser said they received between 120 and 130 applications for poll workers over the weekend.
While he’s not sure exactly how many poll workers will need to be added in the county for the general election, Blosser said he’s heard from election bureau directors in other counties that not all applicants are actually committed to get involved as a poll worker when contacted.
In addition, Boockvar announced that for the first time, certain professional licensees will receive continuing education credits for serving as poll workers on election day.
“Pennsylvania, along with many other states, faces a shortage of poll workers for the upcoming election,” Boockvar said. “As a former poll worker myself, I know how important it is to serve your community in this capacity, and I am tremendously grateful for the number of Pennsylvanians who have stepped up to volunteer to ensure the election runs smoothly on Nov. 3.”
To help fill the need and boost civic participation, for the first time, the Department of State’s Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs is encouraging its licensing boards to motivate licensed professionals to volunteer to serve as poll workers.
To date, nursing home administrators, physical therapists, social workers, marriage and family therapists, professional counselors and speech-language pathologists and audiologists are eligible for up to two hours of continuing education credits for serving as poll workers in November, in addition to the modest pay received by poll workers for their time. Licensees may provide their pay stub or other documentation from their service to their respective boards to receive their continuing education credits.
“Our commonwealth is home to hundreds of thousands of licensed professionals who serve their communities every day in various capacities,” Boockvar said. “By granting continuing education credits for poll worker service, we want to offer licensees the opportunity to be civically engaged while also fulfilling requirements toward their licensure.”
Many communities still need poll workers on election day. Typically, 40,000 to 45,000 poll workers are needed statewide for the general election.
In general, poll workers must be 18 years old and registered to vote in the county in which they wish to serve as a poll worker. Exceptions to the age requirement exist for high school students who are at least 17 years old and who wish to serve as poll workers. Poll workers receive training and payment from their county.
To learn more about becoming a poll worker in Pennsylvania, visit votesPA.com/GetInvolved.
