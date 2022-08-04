The Fayette County Livestock Auction, which brings together 4-H Club members with bidders looking for market goats, swine, steers and lambs, will be held at 5 p.m. Friday in the indoor arena at the Fayette County Fairgrounds.
The auction is the culmination of months of hard work and dedication by 4-H members. Held since the 1960s, the auction has been breaking records in recent years. It topped all previous sales figures in 2019 and set a record in 2021 as well. Livestock sale committee co-chair Linda Rooker said last year’s sale brought in more than $700,000.
Even during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when the fair itself was canceled, the livestock sale continued to generate revenue.
“We had a sale in 2020,” Rooker said. “We had a three-day show for the kids.”
Rooker said the sale was not advertised, yet it recorded the second largest sales numbers the auction had generated up to that point. She said the fair usually gets upwards of 300 animals for auction.
Fayette County 4-H Educator Jennifer Deichert said the club members involved in raising market animals have been working toward the event for months.
“Most of the 4-H members who carry steer projects started around November,” she said, noting that those raising goats, swine and lambs usually begin raising their animals in April.
Deichert said members often are asked what the auction teaches them, and their answers include several life skills.
“A lot of times, that factor is learning time management skills, discipline and responsibility,” she said. “(That comes) along with the hard work because they recognize that if they don’t do it, nobody is going to do it.”
She said the livestock sale can be an emotional experience for 4-H members, who often become attached to their animal projects.
Senior member Kenzie Mowry of Mill Run knows firsthand about the time and dedication it takes to raise the livestock. Mowry is in her final year as a 4-H member and will enter the livestock auction with one of each type of animal. She first began showing and selling livestock at the age of 8.
“I get very excited about the fair and also for the auction because it’s pretty much showing that all the hard work has come to an end,” she said. “It’s just the conclusion of a really cool experience.”
Mowry said raising her market animals has taught her a great deal about managing her time, working hard, and “how to achieve certain goals that you have.”
And even though she’s a veteran at the auction, she still gets attached to her projects.
“I cry (for) at least a day or two,” she said. “Then I think, ‘There’s always next year. I can get another one.’”
Mowry said this year’s sale will be bittersweet because it is her final year participating. However, she expressed appreciation for the buyers who have come out to support the sale over the years. She believes people attend the auction because they want to support the 4-H members and also because they know how much time and effort the members have put into their projects and can be sure they are getting good quality meat.
Deichert said she thinks that is especially true since the pandemic, with people more concerned than ever about where their meat is coming from and how it has been raised.
“I think the kids also do a really good job of reaching out to potential buyers,” she said. “In Fayette County, we have a fantastic community that really takes the time to show up and support them as buyers.”
Anyone can bid on an animal at the livestock auction, Rooker said. Proceeds from the initial sales go back to the 4-H members and help to offset the cost of purchasing the animal, as well as the cost of feed and other expenses. She said some buyers donate the animals back once they’ve purchased them. In those cases, she said, the animals are resold, and the proceeds go to the 4-H Livestock Scholarship Fund.
“So, there are multiple ways to support the kids,” she said.
And support them, they do.
“We have tremendous support from the community,” Rooker said. “Last year was the best auction we’ve ever had.”
Rooker said there were 140 buyers who took part in last year’s record-setting auction.
“We get a lot of the same buyers, year after year, but there were new buyers, too,” she said.
“We were surprised last year at how great it was,” Rooker said. “But the community just rallies around and does a phenomenal job to support the kids.”
Bidder registration for this Friday’s auction begins at 3 p.m. in the Indoor Arena, followed by the auction at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.