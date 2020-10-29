An additional 40 cases were filed this week as part of an ongoing grand jury investigation aimed at uncovering corruption in Fayette County.
The investigation, dubbed “Operation Clean Sweep,” resulted in 30 indictments in August. Many of the additional charges announced Thursday related to contraband in Fayette County Prison. Among the defendants are a county employees. Fayette County District Attorney Rich Bower said the investigation is far from over, and he expects another 100 cases to be filed.
“I could not believe the amount of cases that we have,” he said at a press conference.
Kristen Marie Ross, 27, of Brownfield, Donna Marie Engle, 57, of Uniontown and June Lease, 38, of Uniontown were among those charged, regarding the overdose death of Gary Wayne Engle, 29, on Apple Street in Uniontown May 5. Bower said at the press conference Gary Engle owed Ross money, and she said she was going to “feed him rat poison.”
According to court paperwork, Lease told police Gary Engle wanted to buy heroin earlier that day, and she and Donna Engle went to Ross’s Lenox Street home to buy it. He took two stamp bags and asked for more. After taking another stamp bag, he said it tasted “bitter,” got sick and was “making funny breathing noises.” Lease told investigators Donna Engle and another person at the home told her not to give him Narcan “because he usually comes through OK.”
Donna Engle is Gary Engle’s mother, Bower said. She told police she made a “mistake” buying her son heroin, saying she was trying to get him off heroin and that she thought he would be fine if he slept.
At least a dozen inmates were also charged regarding a prison riot in the annex April 28, which Bower said began when an inmate confronted a prison guard for not wearing a mask. Bower said inmates used metal bunk beds to bar guards and police from entering the annex, threw objects at guards, lit fires and damaged surveillance cameras and other equipment. Pepper balls were used to disperse the inmates, court documents indicated.
Those charged include:
Jared Steve Remington, 46, of Hiller; Eric Lee Tressler, 41, of Uniontown; Chad Allen Burton, 36, of Youngwood; Michael Jacob Overly, 21, of Everson; Zachary Glen Kriger, 26, of Aliquippa; Samuel Allen Clark, 35, of Scottdale; Karya Lee Hunter, 31, of Connellsville; Adonia Emmanuel Jackson, 19, of Uniontown; Shane Michael Klink, 19, of Connellsville; Jason Lee Shaw, 29, of Connellsville; James J. Virtue, 21, of Smithfield and Tylor Charles Swink, 27, of Lemont Furnace.
Others charged include:
James F. Brownfield, 55, of Uniontown, a lieutenant at Fayette County Prison, was charged with two counts each of access device fraud, unauthorized use of access device and theft for allegedly using the prison’s credit card to buy gas for his personal vehicle twice.
Brittany Ann King, 27, of Dunbar, a CYS case worker, was charged with tampering with public records and tampering with records or identification for allegedly falsifying records about a foster mother.
Jeffrey Tyler Myers, 27, of Uniontown, a sergeant at Fayette County Prison, was charged with permitting obscene material in a correctional facility, indecent assault, harassment and two counts of stalking for allegedly sexually harassing a prison employee since July 2019. He allegedly touched her inappropriately multiple times and played an inappropriate video at the prison.
The following people were charged with alleged involvement with smuggling contraband to Fayette County Prison inmates:
Ashley Renae Fazenbaker, 32, of Smithfield; Jeremy Ray McCullough, 40, of Uniontown; Tiffany Evans, 29, of Uniontown; Gabrielle Nicole Vance, 24, of East Millsboro; Gary James Brooks, 30, of Brownsville; Samuel Raymond Ross, 41, of Beallsville; Robert Nicholson, 39, of Monessen; Mark Hadenak, 41, of New Salem; Obataiye Karee Scott, 26, of Waynesburg; Rasheme Lynwood Jones, 40, of Marienville; Shane Michael Klink, 29, of Connellsville; Krystle Dawn Syed, 35, of Uniontown; Eric Tressler, 41, of Uniontown; Anderson Dwayne Gregg, 39, of Uniontown; Kayla Elizabeth Tressler, 29, of Uniontown; Davis Wade Hall, 28, of Uniontown; Jason Mills, 38, of Uniontown; Justin C. Nicholson, 33, of Connellsville; Tristan Wayne Nicholson, 19, of West Leisenring; Robin Renae Rugg, 40, of Connellsville; Brandi Barden, 41, of Hopwood and Shannon Nicole Gibson, 27, of Grindstone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.