A Connellsville man is behind bars for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl in his apartment earlier this week.
Dennis James Miller, 42, of 403 S. 8th Street allegedly gave the girl marijuana and raped her after offering her a place to stay, Connellsville Police said.
Police interviewed the girl at Highlands Hospital, who said Miller gave her marijuana, held her down and sexually assaulted her late Monday or early Tuesday. She said he threatened to kill her if she told anyone.
Police also interviewed Miller, who admitted to smoking marijuana with the teen and claimed they had consensual sex. He told police the girl said she was 18, “but admitted that he had suspicions,” Det. Tom Patton wrote in the affidavit of probable cause filed in his case.
Miller is charged with rape, sexual assault, corruption of minors and two counts of aggravated indecent assault and indecent assault. He was arraigned Tuesday night before on-call Magisterial District Judge Mike Defino Jr., who set bail at $35,000. Miller remains in the county lockup in lieu of bail.
