Greene County’s planning and community development department will receive $500,000 in federal grant funds that will provide qualified home owners forgivable no interest loans for home improvements and repairs while providing opportunities for qualified contractors.
The funding will come from the state Department of Community and Economic Development through the HOME Investment Partnership Program.
In a release issued Monday, Crystal Simmons, director of the county’s Community Development Block Grant and HOME programs, said homeowners needing financial help with housing rehabilitation are encouraged to apply. Owner-occupied homes located in Greene County are eligible for this program, and income limits apply.
The program provides no interest, deferred payment loans to assist with roof issues, safety and health issues, updates to major systems such as furnaces, outdated electric or plumbing systems, and other repairs to preserve, improve and stabilize the current housing stock. Assuming compliance of the homeowner, this loan is forgivable after five years.
“Our goal is to not only revitalize the housing stock, but also to strengthen the Greene County workforce by providing bidding opportunities to local contractors,” Simmons said. “This program operates year-round and will provide flexible opportunities for approved contractors to bid on projects.”
The program is now accepting contractor applications. Qualifications include a HIC number, current EPA lead certification (or be willing to obtain one), must carry (or obtain) comprehensive insurance coverage and worker’s compensation insurance, and at least one year in business with references.
Simmons said the projects will start in the late fall, and a list of required qualifications and the contractor application can be found on the county website, www.co.greene.pa.us.
Those who have questions or are interested in applying for the HOME Program for housing rehabilitation or as a contractor are encouraged to contact the HOME Program office at 724-852-5260 or email CDBGhome@co.greene.pa.us.
