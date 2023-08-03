The Burgettstown community is mourning the death of a 6-year-old boy who drowned Monday night in a neighbor’s pool.
Gunner “Bean” McMillan was flown to UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh after being pulled from the pool around 8 p.m. in the 100 block of Vian Avenue in the borough, according to Smith Township police Chief Winford LaRue.
LaRue said Gunner and another child went through two fences – one to the yard and one to the pool area – and jumped into the pool. LaRue said the fence doors had been closed.
According to LaRue, the other child ran to get Gunner’s father when he went underwater in the pool’s deep end.
The pool’s owner was home at the time.
“The homeowner was home, in his garage working. He was unaware of all this,” LaRue said Wednesday.
LaRue said police administered CPR when they arrived at the home.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing, LaRue said, but the homeowner is unlikely to face charges.
The child’s family created a GoFundMe page to help raise money for funeral expenses. As of Wednesday afternoon, the fundraiser had generated nearly $19,000.
“With no insurance, this will help the family a little bit while going through this difficult time,” reads the description on the GoFundMe campaign page. “He was a single child, the light of our lives, and his parents will have to take some time off of work to process.”
Funeral arrangements are being handled by William G. Neal Funeral Homes in Washington.
Gunner’s obituary describes him as “forever six.”
“This beautiful, vivacious, sweet, caring, mischievous, ornery, adventurous, spontaneous, angelic-faced old soul was filled with endless love and happiness, always giving hugs and Eskimo kisses,” reads the obituary.
Gunner is survived by his parents, Jesse McMillan and Leslie Dubich.
A viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home at 925 Allison Ave., Washington, where services will be held Saturday at 11 a.m.
Gunner was a student at Burgettstown Area Elementary Center, where he finished kindergarten this past school year.
Burgettstown Area School District Superintendent Stephen Puskar sent a letter to parents Tuesday informing them of the student’s death.
“With this loss occurring during the summer break, it is important that we reach out and let you know that though school is not in session, our support services are available,” Puskar said in the letter.
School counselors and a counselor from the Southwestern Pennsylvania Human Services were at the elementary school Wednesday to support students through grief. They will also be there Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. No appointment is necessary.
“A student death is a sensitive issue and we want to handle it as such. Sudden death is always painful, and difficult to understand. Your child may experience a wide range of emotions as they deal with the loss of a classmate,” Puskar wrote.
Puskar also notes that grief counselors from SPHS are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and can be reached at 1-877-225-3567.
“The communities that comprise the Burgettstown Area School District come together in ways only small towns seem to in good times and in bad. There is a special bond between all, and when a tragedy strikes one, it hits home for all,” Puskar said. “We encourage everyone to embrace the emotions that may occur over the next several days and weeks, and to seek assistance if necessary.
“Gunner was a special boy, and as a member of the Class of 2035, will be missed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.