A little girl’s love of baking cookies and helping others came together last weekend when she raised more than $650 for three different nonprofit groups.
Madilyn Weasenforth, 8, of Chalk Hill, told her stepmother, Jana DeShields of Uniontown, that she wanted to open a lemonade stand and sell cookies to help people.
“Madi loves to bake cookies, and she told me she wants to work at a bakery when she grows up or she wants to be a cop. I understand that she loves to bake, but I didn’t quite understand where she got the idea that she wanted to become a cop. She doesn’t even like to run,” said DeShields with a laugh.
“I told Madi that if she wanted to open a lemonade stand, she had to decide where she wanted the money to go,” she added. “Madi thought about it for a while.”
DeShields told Madi that she had read on Facebook that the South Union Township Volunteer Fire Department needed water.
“Madi was very upset that the fire department needed water so she said she wanted to donate water to help the fire department,” DeShields said. “Madi actually thought that the fire department didn’t have any water.”
Madi’s lemonade stand was open from Thursday, July 14, to Saturday, July 16, at 34 Derrick Ave. near Baton Mill Road,
That Thursday, she raised $162 for the fire department and purchased water and Gatorade for the firefighters.
”We were surprised when a woman called us and said her stepdaughter wanted to donate money to the fire department,” said Chuck McCormick, president and captain of the South Union Fire Department. “We really needed water, especially on the hot days we have had recently.”
McCormick said Madi and DeShields showed up with 12 cases of water and five cases of Gatorade.
”We do get some donations, but that was really nice of them,” McCormick said. “The little girl wanted to make sure we had something to drink.”
DeShields said Madi was very excited about her lemonade stand.
“Madi stood by the lemonade stand and was screaming that she had lemonade and cookies for sale. She decided to make pumpkin chocolate chips cookies, which are her favorite,” DeShields said. “She was really into it. She was extremely passionate about it.”
The next day, DeShields said Madi raised $155 that she decided to donate to Fayette Friends of Animals.
“Madi told me that she loves animals, and she wanted to help them,” DeShields said. “I told her about Fayette Friends of Animals, and Madi thought it was a great idea. It is actually the closest animal shelter.”
DeShields said the shelter plans to use the money to buy food and toys for the animals.
“Madi was very happy about that,” she said.
On Saturday, Madi raised $349 for Mary’s Cancer Fund. Mary is the late mother of Marci who organizes fundraising events to raise money for cancer patients.
“Madi thought that was a great idea because she worries about people who have cancer,” DeShields said.
