Despite serving in a conflict prompted by its bombing, Perryopolis resident Lawrence Davis has never been to Pearl Harbor.
That changed this week, when he joined about 60 other World War II veterans who were selected to take part in a program run by the Best Defense Foundation.
The nonprofit, founded by former NFL linebacker Donald Edwards, gave the veterans an all-expenses-paid trip to Hawaii that included a Pearl Harbor boat tour, visits to local schools to talk to students, and attendance at the 80th commemoration ceremony and parade in Honolulu.
“I always wanted to go,” Davis said. “It’s going to be a good experience for me. Maybe I’ll run into somebody I was in the service with.”
Davis was 17 when Pearl Harbor was bombed on Dec. 7, 1941; less than two years later, he was drafted into the U.S. Army. There, he became a part of the Quartermaster Service as a truck driver. He served throughout Europe and was discharged after three years, following the Sept. 2, 1945 surrender of Japan.
“It was a very good experience,” Davis said of his service. “I traveled almost around the world.”
Joining Davis on the trip is Benjamin Portaro, 100, of Clarksburg, West Virginia.
Portaro joined the U.S. Army in 1943 and was sent to the front lines in France. He took part in the Battle of the Bulge where his leg and foot were wounded by shrapnel, but said he kept on fighting.
On Jan. 2, 1945, he was taken prisoner by the Nazis. Portaro said they walked for miles in the hard winter, and many men in his group were killed because they could not walk any further.
“If you couldn’t march, they’d shoot you in the head,” said Portaro.
A will to survive kept Portaro going, but “Every day there were a lot of close calls,” he said.
On April 8, 1945, he and another prisoner decided to try and escape from a forced march. They waited until after dark and fell off to the road side in ditches. They hid there until they could run from the road into the woods.
Three days later, Portaro and his friend were rescued by the U.S. Army.
Portaro said he was excited to be invited to Pearl Harbor for the 80th anniversary and is especially looking forward to the services throughout the week.
“It’s going to be great,” Portaro said.
A second Pennsylvania man, Wallace King, 98, of New Wilmington in Lawrence County, will also make the trip. King enlisted in the U.S. Army and was assigned to the 9th Air Force Division.
“It was my childhood ambition to fly,” King said. “When the war came along, I thought I’d take my chance.”
He flew 75 combat missions as a fighter pilot, keeping the Germans at bay so the American transports could drop supplies.
His plane went down near Berlin where he was captured and taken prisoner; he was later turned over to the American bridgehead at Magdeburg, Germany, by the German medical unit.
King said he’s looking forward to the trip and touring the USS Missouri to see where the armistice was signed with Japan, touring a nuclear submarine and sharing his experiences with school children.
“I’m always anxious to share some knowledge of World War II because the current generation of kids don’t have the foggiest idea,” he said. “I was closer to the Civil War than they were to World War II.”
Overall, King said he believes the experience will be a nice opportunity to get together with other WWII veterans.
“We have a bond that we can share,” King said. “It’s something civilians don’t understand.”
The men were selected for the trip with the help of Frack Steck, a U.S. Army veteran and a member of the Perryopolis American Legion. Steck has been active in finding veterans who qualify for the French Legion of Honour medal. A woman he was connected with through that work called to ask if he knew of anyone willing and able to make the trip.
“I sent her the names, and Don Edwards telephoned the local people to introduce himself,” Steck said. “He’s a fantastic guy, and the veterans were tickled about that.”
