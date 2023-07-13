The 85th Annual Fayette County Fireman’s Association convention will kick off this Sunday in Farmington where a week of popular events will follow.
Brian VanSickle, the chief of Farmington Volunteer Fire Department, said the last time the department hosted the convention was in 2019.
The convention begins with at 3 p.m. Sunday with the 101st Memorial Service at the Farmington Bethel Church followed by the Past President’s Banquet at the Stone House Restaurant & Inn in Farmington.
There, members will enjoy dinner and hear from guest speaker AJ Boni, the fire chief with Perryopolis Fire Department and a Perry Township Supervisor.
The convention continues with a number of other events including the tug-of-war and firetruck pull at 6:30 p.m. Monday; the battle of barrel at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday; the bucket brigade at 6:30 p.m. and the kids bucket brigade at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday; the gear scramble and forcible entry at 6:30 p.m. and kids stationary host contest at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday; and the stationary hose lay at 6:30 p.m. and kids battle of the barrel and the Elliotsville Road Band at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
On Saturday, July 22, there will be an annual meeting at the Farming VFD at 10 a.m., followed by a lunch and election of offers at noon. The convention parade starts at 4 p.m. that day, following by a BBQ chicken dinner at 5 p.m. and a performance from the Greg Dahl Band from 8 to 11 p.m.
VanSickle said the parade will go from Wharton Park to their fire station at 119 Elliotsville Road in Farmington where the all Saturday events will take place.
He said they normally have between 30 to 35 fire departments participating in the events throughout the week, adding that the tug of war and battle of the barrel competition are big draws for the public.
VanSickle said the event he most looks forward to is the bucket brigade competition where two seven-man teams pass buckets of water to one another to take it up a 20-foot ladder and dump it in a tank. The team that fills the tank fastest wins.
“You work as a team to accomplish a goal,” he said. “It was the way they did it before fire trucks, and I think it keeps the steep tradition of firefighters.”
While the Saturday banquet and the meetings are not open to the public, VanSickle said the public is more than welcome to watch events like the parade and the firefighters participating in the week-long list of events, including a new competition.
“Every year, the association gives us events we have to do, but they allow us to invent an event,” VanSickle said. “We’re going to add an event not on the schedule for Friday night, July 21.”
The Firefighter Challenge Competition will be made up of firefighters in their full gear and breathing apparatus, going through an obstacle course. The team with the fastest time will win a trophy.
“It’s all for camaraderie around all the firefighters,” VanSickle said.
While the main competitions are for firefighters only, there are events for children planned that are on a smaller scale of the battle of the barrel and the bucket brigade.
This year, VanSickle said they’re having a kid’s stationary hose lay where a two-member team advances a garden hose through an obstacle course and then turns on the hose to knock a kickball off of a bucket.
“Every time we held these competitions at our conventions, we always heard kids saying they could do that,” VanSickle said, adding that the kids received their wish in 2012 when the association started the kids competitions.
For more information on the Fayette County Firefighters Association and their annual convention, visit their Facebook page or their website at pafcfa.org.
