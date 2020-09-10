The City of Connellsville will hold their annual 9/11 ceremony today, while the ceremony at the Flight 93 memorial in Shanksville will be virtual.
The emcee will be Connellsville Mayor Greg Lincoln for the ceremony scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. Sept. 11 at Veteran’s Plaza, which is located beside Connellsville City Hall.
Speakers for the event include Rick Adobato with Fayette EMS, Sam Spotto with New Haven Hose Co. VFD, state Sen. Pat Stefano and state Rep. Ryan Warner.
Firefighters from Connellsville Township, South Connellsville, Morrell and Bullskin Township will be recognized as honored guests at the ceremony.
Lincoln said Pastor Matt Goldsberry from Calvary Assembly of God Church will offer prayers during the ceremony, and the Geibel Catholic Middle-High School choir led by Nick Bell will sing patriotic music.
“Mary Jones has organized a very patriotic American flag tribute that will have individuals lining the McCray Robb Bridge in our downtown from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.,” Lincoln said.
Lincoln added that they were able to rent two sky cannon searchlights from Windswept rentals in Latrobe through local business sponsorships. He said the searchlights will be used to represent the Twin Towers.
“The cannons will be turned on at the end of the ceremony,” Lincoln said, adding that they’ve coordinated with the Catholic churches in the city to ring their bells following the end of the ceremony.
Lincoln said the public is invited and asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. The city will close Arch Street in front of city hall to encourage social distancing for the ceremony.
“Connellsville is definitely making sure no one ever forgets what happened to our country 19 years ago,” Lincoln said. “It should be a very nice ceremony to remember everyone that lost their lives that day.”
On the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, al-Qaeda terrorists crashed hijacked planes into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a fourth plane crashed landed in a field in Shanksville, Somerset County after passengers overtook the hijackers and prevented the plane from reaching its target, the U.S. Capitol.
The annual observance at the Flight 93 National Memorial will be closed to the public this year in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.
“After consulting with the U.S. Office of Public Health and the Families of Flight 93, I believe this closure will minimize overcrowding and allow for a safe memorial observance during this unprecedented time,” said Flight 93 National Memorial Superintendent Stephen M. Clark.
Instead, the ceremony will be live streamed by EarthCam with a global network of live streaming web cameras for a free and convenient way for millions to view the ceremony, which will be attended by President Donald J. Trump, Secretary of the Interior David L. Bernhardt and other dignitaries.
The National Park Service has made efforts to abbreviate the 90-minute ceremony to a “Moment of Remembrance” which is set to begin at 9:45 am from the Memorial Plaza.
Each name of the passengers and crew members will be read aloud with the ringing of the Bells of Remembrance.
The National Parks Service is encouraging visitors to take advantage of the live stream link available at www.nps.gov/flni.
Flight 93 National Memorial will reopen to visitors following the ceremony.
