A 90-year-old woman died when her duplex in Grindstone caught fire Tuesday afternoon, officials said.
Grindstone Volunteer Fire Department Chief Rich Lenk said neighbors called to report the blaze at 2:11 p.m., but the home in the 100 block of East Second Street was already engulfed in flames. The woman’s name was not immediately released, and no other injuries were reported.
Lenk said the woman was the only person home. He said the other side of the duplex was occupied at the time of the fire, and those residents were able to escape.
“We got on scene quick, but it was just too big and we couldn’t get to her in time,” Lenk said.
The woman’s body was found in the kitchen area, he said.
A state police fire marshal was called to investigate. Lenk said preliminary investigations indicated a vehicle in the carport caught fire, and the blaze spread to the home. He said officials had not yet determined what caused the vehicle to catch fire.
“They will take that vehicle and look at it and investigate why,” he said.
Lenk said that despite the tragedy, he witnessed neighbors and assisting fire departments banding together to help. Neighbors helped firefighters carry hoses and drag lines through the snow, he said.
“Everyone worked well together. Really good people who lived close by helped out,” he said.
Assisting fire departments included Washington Township, Smock, South Brownsville, Perry Township, Flatwoods, Menallen Township and North Union Township.
