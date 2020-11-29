A 97-year-old Smithfield man has been missing since Wednesday afternoon, state police said.
Clarence “Jim” Robinson was last seen traveling north on State Route 119 in his pickup truck about 3 p.m. He suffers from short-term memory loss, and is considered a missing endangered person.
Police said he was wearing navy pants, a button-down shirt and a U.S. Air Force baseball cap. His truck is a maroon and tan 2012 Ford F-150, which bears Pennsylvania Air Force Commemorative registration number P47.
Robinson is balding with gray hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 724-439-7111.
