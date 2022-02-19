Uniontown City’s first Black firefighter passed away last week, leaving behind a legacy of service, kindness and strength.
Lloyd Kenneth “Butch” Jenkins, 76, of Uniontown, passed away on Feb. 13 and was buried on Friday.
He worked for the city’s sanitation department where he retired as the superintendent of sanitation in 2008. However, the achievement he was most proud of was serving as a volunteer firefighters for the city for three decades.
“He always wanted to do something to help people,” said his granddaughter, Cassandra Mack of Uniontown. “I know once he got older, he was always drawn to the fire department and really wanted to serve.”
Mack said Jenkins put in his application to be a volunteer firefighter for years, but nothing came of it until sometime in the mid 1980s.
“There was a fire while he was driving the city sanitation truck,” Mack said. “One way or another, he got involved with helping the firefighters with the fire. From that point on, people started to advocate for him, and that’s when he joined the team.”
Jenkins immersed himself in his duties, whether he was donning firefighting gear or not.
“He had a passion,” said granddaughter Gabrielle Criswell of Uniontown. “When you smelled the smoke on him, you knew he went to a fire the night before.”
Mack recalled her grandfather having a police scanner on in the background 24/7 at his house. Carrying his portable radio around was commonplace, too, she said. He was always listening for a fire, or a vehicle accident or any other emergency so that he could help.
“He was always up for work at 3 a.m., but the night before, as soon as he heard the call, he’d jumped up so quickly,” Mack said, adding that he always took time to tell the children about fire safety.
“He was just a very good, respectful husband,” his wife, Paulette Jenkins said, adding that he was also a religious man, taking on the role as an usher. “He was a very good provider and a very good father.”
Mack’s husband, Cornell Mack, said for someone like him whose father was in prison, Jenkins showed him how to be a man.
“People know he was a powerful man — not just to me, but other men he was around,” Cornell Mack said. “He showed us how to take care of family and be the rock. He was a hero.”
Jenkins’ granddaughters added that he would tell them stories of rescuing people from fires or crashes.
Christine Criswell, Jenkins’ daughter, said being a firefighter as well as an EMT made her father proud.
“He really was a role model for the community,” Christine Criswell said, adding that Jenkins would sit outside the station and wave at people driving by. “Everyone spoke so highly of him --he was kind and caring.”
Even after his retirement, Jenkins would still sit outside the fire station to wave at people passing by. He would go on calls, too, but instead of rushing into a burning building or working the jaws of life on a vehicle, he would direct traffic or help his second family out any way he could.
“I feel that the firemen grew close as brothers,” Cassandra Mack said. “He really made some lifelong friendships.”
After Jenkins’ funeral service on Friday, his brother and sister firefighters placed his casket on one of the city fire engines for one last ride to his final resting place at Sylvan Heights Cemetery in Uniontown.
“We want to thank the Uniontown City Fire Department for being a family to not only him, but to us,” Cassandra Mack said.
No matter what Jenkins did, Cassandra Mack summed up her grandfather’s attitude to life, work, family and serving the community: “He always told us to do what needs done and do it with excellence,” she said.
“He inspired us to live the same way, and we’re going to.”
