A third grade teacher at Hatfield Elementary School brought nature into the classroom, and then used it as a springboard for an immersive outdoors learning experience.
For five months, Jeremy Winkler’s students in the Laurel Highlands School District cared for 160 trout raised from eggs in their classroom — changing five gallons of water daily, testing its pH levels and feeding the fingerlings when they hatched. Their diligence paid off during a May 22 field trip, when the 20 students went to Meadow Run in Farmington to release the fish, spend a day hiking, and taking part in a pole casting tournament.
“They loved the hands-on approach and doing things that aren’t their normal school day,” Winkler said. “Those who usually struggle in the class really succeed out there. That’s how they learn. They want to be hands-on.”
The field trip also provided students with the opportunity to fish for adult trout, thanks to a $700 donation of fishing equipment from Dunlap Creek Lake Outdoor Center. The adult fish were purchased and stocked by Winkler through money raised during a spaghetti dinner fundraiser.
Student Liliana Saxon, 9, of Uniontown wasn’t so much into fishing before taking part in the trout program, but said the experience of taking care of the eggs, seeing the fingerlings hatch, and then releasing the fish gave her a bigger appreciation for the outdoors.
“I thought it was really cool to see our fish are going to be on their own with other fish, too,” Saxon said.
The students raised the fish as part of Pennsylvania Trout in the Classroom, which Winkler has been participating in for about seven years. The program is a partnership between the state Fish and Boat Commission and the Pennsylvania Council of Trout Unlimited, and helps students grades 3 through 12 learn about the state’s watersheds and cold water resources, while raising trout in their classroom.
“It’s a great program,” Winkler said. “I’m a huge, huge proponent of just nature and being outdoors, and I feel like students don’t have enough of it. They’re stuck between brick walls and don’t get enough of it.”
Yearly, his students raise trout from eggs to tiny fish about the size of minnows, called fingerling trout. Winkler said the students learn about a trout’s life cycle, what water is acceptable for them to live in, the danger of contaminants, and the overall responsibility of taking care of a living thing.
“It’s just life, seeing life right there in front of you,” Winkler said. “The responsibility is huge.”
For several years, his classes released the fingerlings at Ohiopyle as part of a tour of the state park’s visitor center. Last year, however, he wanted to get his students even closer to nature so they started releasing the fish into Meadow Run in Farmington, which is home to the local chapter of the Izaak Walton League.
Dan Arnold, a science teacher at Hatfield and the secretary for the local chapter, said the IWL promotes the conservation of water, land and air. He said having students take part in a more immersive experience is a good way for them to learn more about the outdoors.
“It’s not like they go on a yellow school bus to a lecture,” Arnold said. “They get to do things, and that’s what makes it such a good experience.”
Twins Riley Bolish and Jase Bolish, both 9 of Uniontown, enjoyed the fishing aspect of the program — so much so, that when the IWL invited Winkler’s class to a fishing derby on June 3, the twins (and some other students) went.
Jase Bolish caught four fish, and even won a prize.
“I fished before, but I like it more now,” he said.
His sister Riley said she enjoyed the fishing aspect of the field trip, getting to see how big her fish was and what kind of fish she caught, but she also enjoyed taking care of the fish in the classroom and watching them hatch and grow.
Their mother, Julie Cole, a first grade teacher at Hatfield, said the experience gave both of her children an interest in fishing.
“We’re going to plan some fishing adventures and trips this summer,” Cole said.
Aubrey Glisan, 8, Uniontown, was already familiar with the trout-raising program because her older sister had Winkler as a teacher. But, she said, the experience of raising the fish was her favorite part of third grade.
“That was the first time I had baby trout in front of me,” Glisan said, adding that she enjoyed changing the water every day.
Arnold said engaging students in activities like the field trip makes learning fun for them.
“It’s in line with our mission — it’s a win-win for everybody,” Arnold said.
Winkler said it was a simple sentence from a student who attended the field trip that reinforced the lessons that can be imparted by less traditional ways of learning. While sitting by a stream, he said, a student told him: “This is the best sound I ever heard.”
In the future, he said he is hopeful the district will team up with an organization like 4H to offer a summer program that features the great outdoors as the classroom.
“That’s my ultimate goal as a teacher,” Winkler said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.