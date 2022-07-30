Pesky precipitation didn’t dampen the spirits of people in Waynesburg on Friday because that’s exactly what borough officials and residents expected would happen on Rain Day.
Athena Bowman, administrative assistant for the borough, said the official rain time was recorded at 4:22 a.m. by rain watchers Waynesburg Boy Scout Troops Greene 1280 and 9280. It marked the 117th time in 149 years it had rained on July 29.
“We are very excited about it,” Bowman said. “That’s what we want on Rain Day.”
At 10 a.m., there was a little drizzle coming down which made it a perfect Rain Day. People could enjoy all of the activities without getting soaked.
The annual Rain Day Festival included entertainment all day long on two stages, with lots of arts and craft booths, hometown food booths, children’s games and more.
The festival kicked off with the judging of the umbrella decorating contest participants. Other contests include Baby Rain Day, a Diaper Derby, Little Miss Rain Drop with three age categories, a coloring contest and a window decorating contest for downtown merchants.
“Rain Day is the only holiday anywhere in the world that is not a success unless it rains. It is just another day to the rest of the world, but to the people of Waynesburg it is special activities and memories made by all,” Bowman said.
Rain Day is special not just because it has been a tradition for more than a century, but also because it is an event where people throughout the country and even around the world hope for rain to fall in Waynesburg.
According to the history of Rain Day on the festival’s website, tracking rain in Waynesburg started back in the late 1800s, when a local farmer told pharmacist William Allison it always seemed to rain on his birthday — July 29. That prompted Allison to start keeping an annual record of rainfall that day.
The record keeping continued, passed down from one person to another, and may have remained a quirky local tradition were it not for John O’Hara, a Waynesburg newsman who started sending Rain Day stories to other newspapers in the 1930s. It piqued the interest of other news outlets, and today, newspapers, television and radio reporters from around the world check in to see if Waynesburg had a wonderfully wet day.
Included in each year’s celebration is a hat bet, made with a celebrity. This year, WQED-TV program host and Pittsburgh media personality Rick Sebak lost a hat to Waynesburg’s mayor after betting on a dry July 29.
Sebak, a self-proclaimed “hat aficionado,” said he was considering wagering a straw hat he received as a student in France years ago.
