Ramona Reeves of Uniontown knows the cost of gun violence all too well.
Her son, Semori K. Wilson, 25, was shot and killed in New York in 2018. Two years later, the mother of his children, 27-year-old Briawna Long was fatally shot outside of a Uniontown gas station.
And last year, Reeves’ 19-year-old nephew, Damani Wilson, was gunned down outside a Luzerne Township home.
“It’s really got me driven,” she said, “now that I’m raising two grandkids because they lost both parents to gun violence.”
On Friday, June 3, Reeves, who founded the SKW Foundation, will hold Fayette County’s second Wear Orange Day Event, which includes a peace walk and flower planting to memorialize those lives lost to gun violence.
The planting is a part of National Gun Violence Awareness Day, which has been observed on the first Friday of June since 2015. Participants are urged to wear orange, the color hunters wear to alert other hunters not to shoot toward them.
Last year, about 25 locals gathered to plant 100 marigolds. At the time, an average of 100 people died from gun violence daily. This year, they will plant 111 flowers, Reeves said, because that number has gone up.
But Reeves’ resolve to make a positive impact, particularly for her grandchildren, has also risen, she said.
“People don’t understand that after a death, most of the time the kids are left behind and someone has to step in and parent that child,” Reeves said.
Her work with the SKW Foundation, named after her son who was a Uniontown High School basketball standout, is therapeutic, she said. She hopes others who have experienced similar loss feel the same way.
“I’m taking my pain and kind of bringing awareness and trying to bring comfort to other people,” she said. “Even though we’re survivors, we’re still here and still strong and still moving on and still doing what we can to survive.”
This year’s peace walk will begin at noon. Participants will meet at Thomas and Evans streets in Uniontown and walk to Grant Street Park to plant flowers until about 3 p.m. Activities will be available for children, and there will be light refreshments, Reeves said.
As the foundation continues to bring awareness to gun violence, Reeves said she would like to apply for grants to start programs for young people to keep them off of the streets.
She said anyone is welcome to participate in the peace walk and planting, co-sponsored by the foundation and Fayette County Crime Victims’ Center, and asked participants to wear orange. Those who have lost someone to gun violence are invited to bring a photo of that person so they can be recognized.
Additionally, said Reeves, anyone able to bring gardening tools to help with planting should do so.
“We’ve brought some awareness, but we’re going to do whatever we can to eliminate gun violence in the area, and there’s still a lot to do,” she said.
For more information on the SKW Foundation, visit their Facebook page.
