A changing of the guard will take place at the Fayette County Law Library this week when the current librarian retires.
“Friday will be my last day,” said Barbara Pasqua, law librarian.
Pasqua started working at the law library as an assistant 15 years ago and was officially named law librarian in 2016 after the retirement of Barry Blaine.
Prior to coming to the law library, Pasqua said she had a long series of careers starting in 1972, when she left Merrittstown in Fayette County for New Jersey and was hired at a temp agency, where she worked 13 years.
She went on to multiple temp jobs at various companies including Exxon Mobile, Verizon, Capital One, Lucent Technology, Merck, City Group, Nestle, working mainly as a secretary or in an administrative-assistant position.
Of all the jobs Pasqua held, she believes the law librarian position was the best because of the programs she created.
A few years back, Pasqua had received recognitions from the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts, American Association of Law Libraries and a proclamation from the county in 2013 for her creation of the Artist of the Month program, which displays different mediums of art throughout the law library from talented individuals in the county.
Through her love of history and research of the courthouse, the job led Pasqua to put together a book about the hangings at the Fayette County Courthouse and other incidents, have her own television program on Armstrong Cable and radio show on WMBS.
Although Pasqua is looking forward to retirement, she’s also going to miss the job and the people – from the attorneys to her boss, Karen Kuhn, district court administrator with the Fayette County Courthouse.
“Out of the thousand bosses I had, Karen was one of the best,” she said.
“Barb was always eager to help people,” Kuhn said, adding that Pasqua’s love of Fayette County history was obvious when she gave tours of the courthouse. “She was always thinking of ways to improve the system. The Court wishes her a long, happy and healthy retirement.”
Even though Pasqua will retire, she’s not retiring from researching and displaying the history of Uniontown and Fayette County, stating that her next project will be having a plaque erected at the childhood home of Princess Lida, of Thurn and Taxis.
At the young age of 4, Pasqua knew about the Uniontown native who married an Austrian prince, as Pasqua and her parents would pass by the childhood home near Mount Vernon Towers in Uniontown, and her mother announced it was the princess’ house.
With Pasqua’s exit, the new law librarian, attorney Eric Harvey, will be the first male attorney to take on the job since attorney Myron Warman held the post in the 1960s.
Harvey graduated from Connellsville Area High School in 2006 and earned a B.A. in history in 2010 from St. Vincent College. He graduated from Duquesne University School of Law in 2013. Harvey went on to clerk for the law office of Goodwin Como for two years and was law clerk for Fayette County Judge Joseph George Jr. for three years.
“As a law clerk, one of our responsibilities is filling in for the law librarian,” Harvey said. “Through the course of just being down here, I really grew to love being in the library, and I’m very much attracted to the history that’s here.”
When Harvey heard about the opening at the library, he said many people saw how much he enjoyed filling in at the law library and thought of him as the perfect person to assume the role.
“I’m looking forward to carrying the legacy forward that Barb has left here,” he said. “I have big shoes to fill.”
Along with carrying on that legacy, Harvey said he’s looking forward to helping everyone who comes through the door.
An example was several months ago, when he was filling in, and an attorney from Pittsburgh entered the law library to find a Pennsylvania real estate statute from the 1940s.
“He actually came here to Fayette County because he believed we might be the only county law library in the state that has such a thing,” Harvey said, adding that those records were not online and, because of COVID-19, the attorney was not authorized to enter law school libraries. “We were able to get that for him, and that was a really nice feeling.”
“We are pleased to announce the appointment of Eric Harvey as Law Librarian,” Kuhn said. “Eric has the knowledge to continue the success of the Fayette County Law Library.”
