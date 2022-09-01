The love of art brought Ann Nicholson and Shirley Rosenberger together in Connellsville, where they opened the Appalachian Creativity Center in 2016.
Six years later, the two women have entered into a transitional phase where the new focus will be on art classes instead of the art gallery.
The women said the art classes will be offered in the same building located at 139 W. Crawford Ave., but they are currently in the process of moving from the front of the building to the back.
“We want to focus on the classes because they have been really successful,” said Nicholson. “We plan to focus on outreach in the near future.”
Rosenberger said they are trying to figure out which classes will be conducive for the transition.
“We have 30 or 40 ideas in our heads right now,” Rosenberger said, laughing. “We are trying to evaluate and plan the logistics for the change. Some of our ideas may partner with other people.”
Both women said they expect the transition phase to end within the next several weeks.
“We are rebranding what we are doing,” Rosenberger said. “The classes have really become so successful. We have one woman who just made a mosaic for a window in her house. A lot of these people don’t think they are creative until they start doing art projects.
“We will teach them the process of doing a project, and then we encourage them to make decisions on their own,” she added. “It’s amazing to see what these women who claim they are not creative are making.”
Nicholson said some of the art students have become so accomplished that they are now becoming teachers at the center.
“We try to focus our classes on the students’ interests,” Nicholson said.
Fayette County Chamber of Commerce members plan to attend a reopening and rebranding event that is expected to be scheduled within the next few weeks, Rosenberger said.
“The gallery has already been closed, but the art classes are continuing,” Nicholson added. “We have so many students, and we want to make sure that we move everything that we will need as we plan for the future.”
“Right now, we are standing on a bunch of boxes that we have already moved to the new location,” Rosenberger added.
The Appalachian Creativity Center opened July 1, 2016. Rosenberger said it originally included the Project Talent Workshop, a performing arts studio based at the Connellsville Community Center.
Nicholson said the mission of the summer theater camp was to allow children to hone their theatrical skills. Some of those skills included acting, singing, directing, script writing and theater business and management. The Stilt Walking program for young people in Connellsville was also created as part of Project Talent Workshop.
“It was really nice because you could see the kids walking around Connellsville on stilts,” Rosenberger said. “Everyone seemed to really enjoy it.
“We have been in this community for quite a while now,” she added. “The community has always welcomed us, and we really appreciate that.”
Rosenberger graduated in 1983 from Shanksville Stoney Creek High School while Nicholson graduated from Connellsville Area Senior High School in 1991. The women met while working at Fallingwater.
“We both had a love and appreciation for art,” Rosenberger said. “We left Fallingwater for an opportunity to become the transitional people who took over the former Connellsville Artworks. We were asked if we could create a new business, and that’s how the Appalachian Creativity Center came about. Connellsville Artworks closed within a month, and we had a little less than a month to get transitioned into our new art business.
“Connellsville has a lot of very talented people,” she added.
