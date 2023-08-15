tornado-conklin-1.jpg

Courtesy of Phil Conklin

Trees were cracked, sheared and uprooted Saturday evening, when a tornado ripped through a portion of Prosperity. Phil Conklin took this photo of a snapped tree after the storm passed at his property along Prosperity Pike.

 Courtesy of Phil Conklin

The tornado that touched down in South Franklin Township Saturday night, causing damage miles away in Prosperity and beyond, was a short-lived storm, according to the National Weather Service Pittsburgh.

