For local couple Robin and Harry Broadwater, this Valentine’s Day is more than just a celebration of their love. It’s a celebration of the day Robin gave her husband the greatest gift and display of love that she could: another chance at life.
When the Grindstone couple were first told that Harry needed a new kidney due to diabetes complications, they worried he wouldn’t be able to find a match. Then one day, Robin said, a sudden peace replaced her worry.
“I just knew that I was going to be a match for him,” she said.
Harry told her not to get her hopes up, because she couldn’t be certain yet whether her kidney would be compatible, but Robin told him not to worry. Somehow, Robin said, she knew. And she was right.
“I wasn’t surprised at all when they called and told me,” she said.
Despite the couple having vastly different heights, he’s 6 feet, 7 inches and she’s 5-feet, 2inches, Robin was able to donate her kidney to Harry on June 26, four days after their 36th wedding anniversary.
This Valentine’s Day isn’t just the first they’re spending together since the transplant, but it is also National Donor Day, an observance to spread awareness and education about organ, eye and tissue donation.
“[People who donate] have the power to give life, not just to the person that receives the transplant, but they actually give life to an entire family,” Robin said. “If that’s something you can do, why would you not want to do that?”
Robin and Harry first met at a mutual friend’s house. After that, they continued to see each other at different events. Eventually, their friendship blossomed into a love that led them to marriage after Robin graduated from high school at age 18.
Robin said the hardships the couple went through in the last year have brought them even closer together. They plan to have a peaceful day at home, with a few family members over for Valentine’s Day dinner.
“We were blessed because I was a match and we had the opportunity to do a transplant,” Robin said. “There are many people that don’t have that opportunity.”
Robin said she hopes their story encourages people to become donors, so they can help give life to other families.
Colleen Sullivan, director of public affairs and donor family services at the Center for Organ Recovery and Education, said only about 50% of Pennsylvania residents are registered as organ donors. This is partly due to the myths many people believe about becoming an organ donor.
“Folks think that if they are in an accident, the hospital or emergency staff are urgently looking for a driver’s license to see if they are designated as an organ donor. That couldn’t be further from the truth. The medical staff, the hospital and EMT, their number one priority is their patient and ensuring that they are doing everything they can to save their patients’ lives,” she said.
Another myth about organ donation is that there is an age limit or other limits to becoming an organ donor. Sullivan said anyone can register to be an organ donor, and medical professionals will determine their compatibility to recipients when necessary.
The pandemic has also decreased registration for organ donation, as partial DMV closures due to COVID-19 resulted in nearly 660,000 people not having the chance to switch their organ donor driver’s license designations to “yes” last year. Although people can register to become an organ donor online, most people are brought to the decision through DMV registration.
Currently, more than 110,000 people are waiting for a life-saving organ transplant in the United States, with nearly 2,000 waiting in Western Pennsylvania. Just one individual can save eight lives by donating organs and can heal 75 people through tissue donation, according to CORE.
“Every day, 20 people die waiting for a life-saving transplant because it never comes, and every 10 minutes, another name is added to the waiting list,” Sullivan said. “Our hope is that hearing the positive stories and talking about the importance of donation and starting to normalize having that conversation around the dining room table will encourage folks to check ‘yes’ [to becoming an organ donor].”
Dr. Lorenzo Machado, transplant surgeon at Allegheny General Hospital, has performed hundreds of organ transplants, including the one for the Broadwaters. He explained that the hospital performs an average of 100 kidney transplants per year and 40 liver transplants per year.
“There is a huge gap between the amount of donors and recipients, even when you combine deceased and living donors,” Machado said. “Right now, our current wait times in Western Pennsylvania for a deceased donor kidney is 3-5 years.” In larger cities, he said the wait times can be as long as 10 years.
Machado said recipients of donations are some of the most appreciative people on earth, and most of them want to know or meet whoever donated to them and say “thank you” to living donors.
“For an organ donor, it is the biggest and most wonderful gift that any one human being can give to another, and that gift that is being offered is a gift of life,” Machado said.
To register online as an organ donor, visit core.org/registertoday.
