The Fayette County Courthouse became spooky and fun on Wednesday with trick-or-treat and a department decorating contest.
“We’ve done trick-or-treat for the past five-plus years, but this is the first year we involved decorating the offices and doors,” said Cristi Spiker, the director of the county’s Human Resources Department, which organized the event.
Spiker said over 70 children whose parents and grandparents are county employees participated.
The trick-or-treat wasn’t open to the public but Spiker said it’s something the county can look into for next year, maybe getting the Fayette Chamber of Commerce and local businesses involved to make it a Main Street event.
Chamber Executive Director Muriel Nuttall and Membership Specialist Wendy Gaither served as judges for the office decorating contest.
The tax assessment office came in first, human resources took second place, the treasurer’s office placed third. Judge Linda Cordaro’s office and the clerk of courts office scored honorable mentions.
“There was some friendly competition between the offices, and that made it fun,” Spiker said.
The decorations will remain on display through Halloween.
