Five Fayette County families will help one another build their new homes on Coal Street in North Union Township, an undertaking made possible through a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant.
“We’re immensely grateful to be selected to continue to receive funding through the Mutual Self Help program,” David Molchan, president of Threshold Housing Development (THD) in Uniontown, said during a ceremonial groundbreaking for the homes on Thursday.
Through the USDA’s self-help program, qualifying low- or moderate-income families in a development work together on their homes, performing 65% of the construction or labor with the help of THD’s construction supervisors.
The project comes during the first year of a two-year grant cycle of $470,000 that will bring about the construction of the Coal Street homes, another newly constructed home on nearby Park Street, and 10 home repair projects in different parts of the county.
In total, 64 Fayette County residents will benefit.
The five homes on Coal Street are expected to be completely built within 10 months, officials said.
“The grant is shifting the dreams of homeownership into a reality for many more area families,” Molchan said.
Along with the USDA, Molchan also recognized THD’s partnership with the county, its redevelopment authority, Fayette County Community Action Agency and other organizations and agencies.
Bob Morgan, state director of USDA Rural Development, said having a place to call home provides the foundation for so much in life.
“As I travel around rural Pennsylvania, I’ve seen how USDA’s housing programs help lay this foundation for new opportunities and brighter futures,” said Morgan, noting that June is National Homeownership Month.
He said that in fiscal year 2022, the USDA Rural Development invested a combined $411 million in rural Pennsylvania through its single-family housing programs.
“This year, more than $184 million has been invested,” Morgan said.
Also on hand to applaud the program were the Fayette County commissioners.
“I’m glad to see this development being done,” Commissioner Vince Vicites said, adding he’s also looking forward to TDH’s future involvement in developing 76 acres of land in Menallen Township, with infrastructure work set to begin sometime in 2024. “They’ve really done a good job for this county.”
“This provides housing for our residents, and it’s deeply needed,” said Commissioner Dave Lohr, who added that a new home can bring about a different attitude with a person. “They realize this is something that they need to work for, and for them to keep.”
Commissioner Scott Dunn said there’s definitely a housing need in the county.
“It’s hard to generate a new population without having new housing,” Dunn said. “This will be on the forefront of reigniting Fayette County’s repopulation gain.”
Molchan said families have already been selected for the five homes on Coal Street, but encouraged those who believe they may qualify to apply by visiting thresholdhousingdev.org/.
