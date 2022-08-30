After a decade-long hiatus, an event that’s brought those from the East End community of Uniontown together since the 1980s will return this year.
“The East End community is family; we’re raised with neighborhood moms,” said Roxanne Swinson, one of the organizers of the Sept. 9-10 Uniontown Black Homecoming.
The homecoming started back in 1985 with a dinner and dance held at a local restaurant.
“This started out as a way to have the community members come back home, reconnect with one another,” Swinson said.
Over the years, the homecoming grew, becoming a triennial event through 2011. After that year, when the homecoming was held at Nemacolin in Farmington, the original organizers were unable to carry on the tradition. Some died, and others were too ill to help continue organizing the event, Swinson said.
Talk and efforts to bring back the Uniontown Black Homecoming came up every now and again over the ensuing decade, but the past two years pushed a new group of organizers to make it a reality.
“COVID compelled us to do it,” Swinson said, noting that the pandemic reinforced for many that life can be short and unpredictable. “Time is short, family is important and there’s love in the community; (COVID) just heightened our awareness.”
Over a year ago, Swinson along with Michelle Brown, Deanna Parson, Stephanie McLee, LaQuetta Walton, Scott McLee, Rella Minor, Dana Vaughns, Tara Nixon, Leslie Reeves, Kenny Johnson, Lance Nixon and Craig Ford formed a new homecoming committee. The members are from all over the country, including Texas, California, New York, and Virginia.
Swinson, who now lives in North Carolina, said the cooperative efforts of among the far-flung former East End residents is a reminder that no matter where they go, the area will always remain home.
The two-day event, which is for those 45 and older, begins Friday, Sept. 9 at the Uniontown Fire Hall. That includes a meet-and-greet, and the 10 founding members of the homecoming event will be recognized either in person or through family members.
On Saturday, Sept. 10, there will be a formal gala at the Uniontown Country Club, which includes a DJ, spoken word presentation, dinner and dancing.
The last homecoming attracted around 250 people, and Swinson said this one is on track with over 150 tickets already sold to attendees from across the country.
“And they’re still buying tickets,” she said, adding that the event is being funded by the members of the committee. “We’re putting our money where our hearts are. I’m super excited about it; it truly is a homecoming.”
Following this year’s homecoming, Swinson said she and the other committee members will discuss how to proceed for future events as well as looking at bringing in the younger generation so whenever this current generation puts the torch down, someone will be there again to pick it up.
Tickets are on sale until Sept. 2 by visiting eventnoire.com/e/uniontown-black-homecoming. The cost is $25 for the Sept. 9 event, and $60 for the Sept. 10 gala.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.