Uniontown Black Homecoming

Vanna Weaver

This 2011 photo shows some of the original members of Uniontown’s Black Homecoming Reunion committee. After more than a decade, the event will return Sept. 9-10. Pictured, are committee members (front row) Geraldine Jackson; Evelyn Thomas; Angie McLee; Debbie Thomas; (second row) Barbara Williams; Ken Finney Jr.; and Natalie Hunter.

 Vanna Weaver

After a decade-long hiatus, an event that’s brought those from the East End community of Uniontown together since the 1980s will return this year.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.