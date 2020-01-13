Residents of one South Connellsville neighborhood want answers about why the borough will no longer maintain their road after decades of doing so.
Representatives from many of the families that live on the top of Dushane Avenue in the borough said the borough has taken care of the road for nearly 40 years, and questioned why they were not told about the decision.
Deborah Striner, a former council member whose family lives on Dushane Avenue, said residents only learned of the change when a street sign stating “Borough Maintenance Ends Here” was erected a few days before Christmas.
Striner, her husband David and son, Cliff, who also lives on Dushane, along with other neighbors, told council that not notifying the residents of the change was wrong.
“We’re citizens of South Connellsville borough. We pay taxes,” she said.
She went on to explain that the timing of the change isn’t ideal because it’s the middle of winter. If the road isn’t cared for when it begins snowing, Striner said it could result in an unsafe situation for residents, emergency personnel, delivery drivers and others who need access to the homes there.
Solicitor Michael Hammond said there is no legal or internal documentation that states that Dushane Avenue is a borough road, so the borough isn’t legally required to maintain it. It is essentially a “private” road, Hammond told residents.
The Striners maintained that the property for the road was donated to the borough by David Striner’s father, and the borough allocated funds for a survey so it could be placed on Liquid Fuels Program, which helps municipalities pay to maintain roads.
Hammond said there are no documents to support that. In fact, he said, it was after borough officials looked into the possibility of using program funds for a project on Dushane Avenue that they learned that it wasn’t a borough road.
“We based our decision on what was legally filed and what council has (in its possession),” Hammond said.
He encouraged residents who have any documents or knowledge to bring it to council’s attention, and said he’d be willing to meet with any of the residents one-on-one to discuss the decision.
Dushane Avenue resident Joyce Schmidt said council members are supposed to advocate for public safety. The decision to leave the road unmaintained doesn’t protect anyone, she said.
Schmidt said seven families live on Dushane Avenue above the no maintenance sign, including nearly a dozen children.
“We get it. We chose to live up there,” said Schmidt. “I would care about you. Why don’t you care about us?”
