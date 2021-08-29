In case you haven’t noticed, it has been raining on and off quite a bit lately, and I honestly don’t know what to think about that.
Of course, why bother thinking about it when you have other people speaking their minds on the subject to an exhausting extent?
I think it first starts with the weather people on the television news because I watch and listen to them, and I wonder if there’s even something that’s considered regular rain anymore.
It’s either thunderstorms, thundershowers, rain showers, rain showers with the potential of flash flooding, heavy rain, light rain, low-visibility rain, rain with high winds, rain with potential hail, rain with potential hand grenades and rain with potential cats and dogs.
I mean, I know they have to spice up the weather report a little bit to keep people’s attention and limit confusion when speaking about barometric pressure, but I just want to hear them say, “It’s going to rain today from noon to 3 p.m. That’s it. It falls vertically from the sky and gets stuff wet. Just rain. That’s the weather. Back to you, Dave.”
Then I get to hear about rain from people, and when I say “people”, I mean pretty much everybody – like there’s nothing else happening in this crazy Right-Said-Fred world but rain or lack of rain, and everyone always says the same thing.
“It’s going to rain later, but we sure do need the rain.” Or they say, “It rained yesterday, but we sure did need the rain.”
Really, buddy? Did we need the rain? You’re in your basement in your swimming trunks running a sump pump at 2 a.m. Did you need the rain?
Theynever just come out and say we need the rain unless prompted by someone else about potential rain or recent rain.
Rain, it seems, is the only weather phenomenon of which we as people say we need more, and that fact makes it all even more baffling.
Nobody every stands outside on a nice, warm sunny day and says, “Man, we are so in need of a blizzard right now –we really need the snow” or “The garden sure could use an F-3 tornado, maybe an F-4 because we really need the destructive winds” or “We really need it to rain frogs; the last time I read about that, it was in the Bible, so we’re way overdue.”
The “we-need-the-rain” conversation gets so bad, I start repeating it, and it’s so insane because: 1. I don’t want to talk about the rain unless it’s made of beer and flying sideways, and 2. I truly don’t know if we need the rain, but I have to say that we need the rain.
For some reason, the person I talk to always agrees with me, and then I have a moment of panic, and I want to follow up by saying, “Wait, I don’t know for sure. I’m just repeating something some jerk said, and I didn’t even question him about it, but I should have because he’s an interior decorator so what does he know about this area’s average rainfall levels?”
I just wish that someday I can just shoot back at that statement; heck, I’d even like it if someone held my feet to the fire after saying something like that. I can just shake their hand and say, “You know, I don’t know anything about rain or any other kind of weather and thank you for setting me straight. I was about to testify in front of Congress about that, too. That would have been really embarrassing.”
From now on, only believe we need rain when a farmer tells you we need the rain. They’re the only ones who know for sure.
If you’re not a farmer, then don’t tell me we need the rain because I won’t be listening. No normal person “needs” the rain. Nobody watching a rainstorm high-fives the sky and proclaims how they missed mowing their lawn, getting their patio furniture soaked and having their plans ruined for the day.
However, if you tell me that we really need it to rain beer, then I’ll be listening and will happily spread the word.
According to Hofmann is written by staff reporter Mark Hofmann of Rostraver Township. His books, “Good Mourning! A Guide to Biting the Big One ... and Dying, Too” and “Stupid Brain,” are available on Amazon.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.