Anyone familiar with this column knows that I hate the beach, but I go anyway because it’s a special destination for my wife, Amber, and my stepdaughter, Emma.
Of course, Emma wants to go because of the pool. She’d go to Mexico City during a violent cartel drug war if there were a pool in the middle of it.
Anyway, I knew the vacation would be a pricey one with gas and other inflation-related price jumps — and we felt that sting when visiting an aquarium that charged $40 per person.
I didn’t see the logic in paying to walk around to see fish and then spending $50 a person to go to a seafood buffet afterward to eat all the things we saw.
Fortunately, Amber and Emma hate seafood, and I don’t have the energy to try to eat $150 worth of seafood to create the illusion that I got my money’s worth as Amber and Emma would likely snack on a piece of pizza or salad from the buffet.
Besides, I had to save money for the souvenir store, which was a different beast than any sea creature or buffet item we could find.
The first thing you have to know is there’s only like three of these companies that own these stores, but they own 10,000 of them at each beach destination.
Even if you don’t know the stores’ names, the stores are easy to find as you only need to see shirts and beach towels in the windows to know you found one. If you happen to pass one up, don’t worry about it because there’s another one nearby – one store right next door to the other store in a few cases.
No matter which one you enter, they’re all the same. It’s a retail paradise of shirts, mugs, blankets, shot glasses, refrigerator magnets and knick-knacks that have your name printed on them … as long as your name isn’t something exotic like “Esthitru” or “Rathnait” or “Hank.”
That’s all average fare, but what strikes me are the items sold at these places with the first category being associated with marijuana, cannabis, weed, pot, Mary Jane, reefer, the devil’s Caesar salad – whatever you want to call it.
With the exception of ads in something like “High Times” magazine, one has never see such a celebration of the marijuana leaf as it appears on everything in the store including, but not limited to: cups, mugs, shirts, blankets, shot glasses, refrigerator magnets, baby formula, live hermit-crab shells and knick-knacks with your name on it including “Esthitru” and “Rathnait,” but for some reason, still no “Hank.”
Oh, and they also sell drug paraphernalia in the form of smoking devices.
Now, you need to know that one can get around selling certain, let’s say, illegal items by just rebranding the names of those items.
So, when I see a bong being sold behind the counter, I’m told it’s not a bong, but an essential oil diffuser. And then when I saw a collection of gas masks with a bong attached to each mask, I was informed that it’s an “essential oil diffuser breathing apparatus.”
Yeah right. What kind of scenario can someone possibly have for a bong gas mask?
“You see, officer, I had to go to the bathroom, but my brother was at the suspiciously-discounted all-you-can-eat seafood buffet earlier, and it did a number on him, and he did a number in there. To survive my trip to the bathroom, I had to strap this essential oil diffuser breathing apparatus loaded with essence of lime and sandalwood to my face.”
Actually, that’s a perfectly legitimate reason to use that device, but it doesn’t stop with the bong mask as they also refer to brass knuckles as “paper weights” and switchblade knives as “letter openers.”
I must say, the item that really stopped me in my tracks were samurai swords displayed on the wall, and I just assumed they were, you know, called “jumbo letter openers.”
I had to wonder what makes a person decide to purchase weapons while on vacation. Sure, pepper spray makes total sense, but, at what point are you worried about running into ninjas while at the Outer Banks or being faced with an envelope that holds one of those huge Publisher Clearing House checks?
However, the scariest thing about the souvenir shops wasn’t the idea of roaming college kids armed with ancient Japanese weaponry while under the influence of essential oils.
The scariest thing was the cash register.
You see, a normal cash-register display shows you how much money you spent on each item along with the total price of your order.
Not this place. The register must run on essential oils because, after each item was scanned, it showed the total of how much money you saved.
While that sounds like a nice gesture, it’s never a good sign, much like when you look at a menu and certain items aren’t priced; it means you have to apply for a personal loan to buy it.
So, when we reached the grand total of $40 saved, the cashier crushed the last bit of intangible hope I ever have or will have for humanity and hit a button to show the total price came to $80.
Of course, Amber had the nerve to say, “We saved $40! I think we did pretty well!”
Meanwhile, the jaded-by-life cash register inside my head was calculating how much that crap was actually worth, how much of a mark-up the souvenir store placed on it and the obscene tax rate.
It took everything in my power to not fully commit Harakiri with my jumbo letter opener in the store.
Since I spilled blood on the samurai sword, I had to buy that, too, but I think it was a wise purchase as protection for next year’s vacation to Mexico City.
At least they have a pool.
According to Hofmann is written by staff reporter Mark Hofmann of Rostraver Township. His books, “Good Mourning! A Guide to Biting the Big One ... and Dying, Too” and “Stupid Brain,” are available on Amazon.com.
