There’s just something about guys being guys that women don’t understand or never will understand, but don’t quote me on that.
The litmus test for that is my wife, when she asks me something about whatever guy thing it is I’m doing.
When I tell her, and she replies with, “what?”
I explain it to her and then she asks, “why?”
And when I tell her I don’t know why, she follows up with “that’s stupid.”
Fair enough.
One of the things guys are prone to do is use movie or TV show quotes into text messages, emails or conversations. The reason why we do that could be anything from a quote fitting the conversation or the person wanting to pay respect to a movie they love out of the blue.
Sometimes, the other person replies with a quote from that movie, then the first person responds with yet another quote from that movie. Before you know it, the conversation reads more like a textual tennis match.
As with any kind of match, there are some unwritten rules that I will now, you know, write down.
First, it has to happen naturally. Don’t force it or it gets weird. That’s not saying you can’t throw out a quote in the hopes the other person or people will take the bait and get into a match with you, but don’t be the guy who says something like, “Can we swap lines from ‘The Terminator’ back and forth now, please?”
Second, if you’re exchanging quotes from a film with a sequel or sequels like “Star Wars,” “Back to the Future” or any Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen movie series, it’s perfectly fine to jump back and forth from the movies; however, you can’t suddenly quote an entirely different movie. It’s like saying, “I know nothing more about ‘The Goonies’ so I’ll talk about ‘Ghostbusters’ now.”
Once you tap out, don’t reply or change the subject; you let the winner have the last quote and the win. Don’t acknowledge the other person knows more quotes from “The Highlander” films and TV series than you because, trust me, they already know.
The third rule should be obvious, and that’s don’t cheat. Don’t go on the Internet Movie Database and look up the quotes and lazily cut and paste. It’s the honor system and if you defile that, then you have to live with yourself.
Fourth is, and it’s debatable, the time limit between these volleys should be no longer than half the running time of the movie or movies you’re doing. Sure, I understand that work and life get in the way, but keep in mind if the ancient Greeks didn’t take time to have running contests, we wouldn’t have the Olympics.
Finally, you don’t necessarily have to respond with a quote to be in the same context of the previous quote. For example, you can quote Bill Murray in “Ghostbusters” saying, “Dogs and cats living together — mass hysteria!” and then the other person can quote from a totally different scene from a different character in the movie.
However, I must say, that if you run with a chain of continuity in a match, that will help your rank.
To determine one’s rank, we can have a system like belts in karate. Everyone starts out as a white belt, but as you have the last say more often, you go up another color — you go up two colors if you are in a match with a person face to face.
That ranking will go white, off-white, yellow, pink, orange, blue, green, purple, red, gray, brown, black and finally master.
You are a master when you can recite every word or narration, monologue or dialogue in the movie in order from start to finish. There are people that can do so ... trust me.
That being said, I hope this acts as a guide the next time someone presents a line from a movie. Don’t look at it like the ramblings of a goofy person like my wife says it is, but see it as a challenge, an invitation to enter the ring of true trivial knowledge to try winning a title that hasn’t been named and a prize that has no monetary value.
Just know this: “There can be only one!”
And you can quote me on that.
According to Hofmann is written by staff reporter Mark Hofmann of Rostraver Township. His books, “Good Mourning! A Guide to Biting the Big One ... and Dying, Too” and “Stupid Brain,” are available on Amazon.com.
