It’s been a distracting week for me as I’ve been diagnosed with both Claustrophobia and Agoraphobia, so I don’t know if I want to come or go inside and/or outside. It’s exhausting!
It also took me away from my strict regimen of writing my weekly column — basically waiting until the last minute, stuffing my mouth full of alphabet soup and sneezing the contents out the wall and seeing if any ideas come from that. However, since I cannot stay inside the house or outdoors for longer than 5 minutes, I had to find a new approach.
Those familiar with this column know I often write about strange and funny things that happen in the country and around the world. To do so, I have to go through headlines of many stories.
Many times, the headlines for these weird stories elicit a snarky response from me in my head, but that’s where it normally ends when I read the article and find that it’s a dud.
So, enjoy these recent headlines as well as my comments to follow in “quotation marks”?
North Carolina Man Hits His Second Six-Digit Lottery Jackpot: “Meanwhile, he can use that to start to pay off his seven-digit lottery debt.”
Snake Found Inside A British Columbia Bus: “The unofficial sequel to ‘Snakes on a Plane’.”
Bear Runs Into Restaurant, Attracts Onlookers: “Yeah I bet, but you know there is always that one old guy who says, ‘Dagnabbit rubberneckers! You’ve seen one bear run into a restaurant, you’ve seen them all!’”
Parents Welcome A Set Of Rare Identical Triplets: “Because identical twins aren’t creepy enough, apparently.”
450,000 Bees Removed From Inside Walls Of A Home: “Almost sounds like the payoff to a haunted-house movie. A family moves into a home, hears strange buzzing noises at night, honey seeps out of the walls, traces of pollen everywhere — terrifying!”
Iguana Camps Out In Florida Family’s Toilet For Several Days: “First thought: Of course it’s in Florida. Second thought: Several days of that? I don’t know if I feel worse for the family or the iguana — especially if it took place after a hefty Thanksgiving dinner.”
Waste Workers Find $25,000 Accidentally Thrown Out By Ohio Family: “Like the family is standing around, scratching their heads, going, ‘Now where did I put that $25,000? It’s not in its normal spots like the bank, under the bed or teetering the edge of the table over our open garbage can. Hmm…’.”
Wisconsin Man Marks 32,340 Big Macs Eaten Since 1972: “He celebrated by having his 1,873rd angioplasty.”
Massachusetts Man Collects $15 Million Lottery Jackpot After Previous $1 Million Win: “Get him!”
Mechanic Customizes Car To Shoot Flames From Headlights: “Nothing funny to say. That’s freakin’ awesome!”
$50 Lottery Prizes Leads North Carolina Man To $200,000 Jackpot: “Get him!”
Animal Rescuers Searching For Hissing Cobra Find An Electric Toothbrush: “I just don’t want to be the poor dental hygienist who reaches for a King Cobra instead of the dental air drill and is then rushed to the hospital for an anti-venom injection.”
Man Drinks 2 Liters Of Soda In 18.45 Seconds For The Guinness World Record: “When asked to comment on his achievement, the reporter was doused with soda spray through the man’s nose and mouth that was roughly the strength of a fire hose and then blown over with a gale-force belch.”
World’s Longest Basketball Game Record Attempt Underway In New York: “The current record is 120 hours and 1 minute; I’m not going to watch the attempt until after 120 hours and 1 minute because the last few minutes are always the best part. “
Health Officials Probe Mystery Bug Bites In A Virginia County: “If you start probing bug bites, they’re never going to heal right.”
Man Reels In 301-Pound Swordfish After 8-Hour Struggle: “You may have a passion for fishing, but after eight hours, it’s pretty much a job at that point.”
$27.9 Million Lottery Winner Kept His Luck Secret For More Than A Month: “Get him!”
Woman Crashes Ex-Boyfriend’s Wedding, Ends Up Becoming His Co-Wife: “She got him!”
According to Hofmann is written by staff reporter Mark Hofmann of Rostraver Township.
