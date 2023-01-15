They say you have to cherish every moment of your child’s childhood in the hood – sorry, I felt that I had to balance that sentence out.
I think they say that because children are too preoccupied trying to become adults while the adults are trying to live vicariously through their children.
I know I was a child who was always trying to pretend that I could shave, drink coffee, work a 9-5 job, do my own taxes and be one of The Avengers.
Currently, I want to be like my 12-year-old stepdaughter, Emma, just worrying about if our supply of cheese curls is full, hoping beyond hope that my crush in social studies will notice my hair and makeup, which one of my friends is going to invite me over for a sleepover this weekend and if I have the skills to be on the basketball team ... or The Avengers. Nice to know some things never change.
But no matter how much we either want to grow up fast, stay young for as long as we can or wish/dread some “Freaky Friday” phenomenon will occur and we’ll switch bodies with our kids, the best way to cherish those moments with your kid is having them help you do something around the house because those moments seem to stretch on and on and on ...
Case in point, for the past several years, Emma has volunteered to help me with making dinner, washing dishes, washing the dog and even “washing money” for a little scheme I’ve cooked up in the garage – the details of which are unimportant.
Anyway, while I’m tickled to death that she wants to be involved with all things daddy, having Emma or any other kid involved in a task normally turns a five-minute chore into a 30-minute time massacre.
A part of it is the fear factor involved. One classic example I had over the years with Emma is baking, which involves big, scary adult things like electric hand mixers and 300-degree ovens that she didn’t go near.
“Emma, do you want to give it a try?” I ask as I stop what I’m doing while she shuffles in place behind me.
“No, you do it; I’m scared.”
“I’m just scraping batter from the bowl with a spatula.”
Emma’s timidness in the kitchen is actually the biggest time saver and something I try to exploit as much as possible if I’m in a hurry.
“Emma, you don’t want to flatten this pizza dough with a rolling pin because you might get trapped underneath it, and we’d have to call the ambulance for you to go to the hospital where you’d have to stay for a few years until you’re all healed.”
Until she became braver with the rolling pin (after she became pinned underneath it and found out it wasn’t so bad), the oven and the hand mixer, the safest thing Emma had found turned out to be the biggest time waster: adding ingredients.
Sure it’s quick and easy to crack and deposit eggs (and shards of shells) inside the mixing bowl, but when it comes to measuring, Emma acts as though she’s dishing out nitroglycerin on top of a running washing machine.
She either ends up with so little flour that all the other ingredients gang up on it and devour it or so much that it makes the end of the movie “Scarface” look like a dusting of powdered sugar.
Each time, after a few hours of false starts and precise measurements, she asks me if she measured it well enough, and even though the correct answer is pretty much “no” followed by me crying, I tell her we can balance it out with the other ingredients, which I don’t have the math skills to do, to be frank.
The only solution is to alert anyone who’s about to eat anything your kid actually helped you make to give the kid all the credit.
It’s the culinary equivalent of blaming the dog when someone accuses you of passing gas.
On the other hand, if the food turns out to be actually edible and good, the parent can always claim supervision credit.
I must say, it’s not all bad because I know I’m spending quality time with my kid that I’ll never get back and it’s all part of the learning experience kids need to go through to be self-sufficient some day, which are qualification needed to join The Avengers.
According to Hofmann is written by staff reporter Mark Hofmann of Rostraver Township. His books, “Good Mourning! A Guide to Biting the Big One...and Dying, Too” and “Stupid Brain,” are available on Amazon.com.
