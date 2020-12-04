The Fayette County Cultural Trust announced the student winners of the annual Achievement in the Arts awards.
In its sixth year, the Achievement in the Arts awards are presented to graduating students in all Fayette County school districts who have excelled in the area of music, theater or visual arts.
The teachers from each of the seven high schools select the students they feel are best for the awards in those three categories.
The awards are presented by the Fayette County Cultural Trust, which partnered with area Rotary organizations to provide the winning students with a plaque and a $100 stipend from sponsors throughout the county.
Dan Cocks, the executive director of the cultural trust, said the winners have attended a ceremony during the past five years, but because of COVID-19 restrictions, the students and their parents instead picked up the plaques and the checks.
“The award winners were announced later than usual because of the students not being physically in the schools,” Cocks said.
The winners include Albert Gallatin High School: Taylor Tubbs (music), Adam Drabish (theatre), Emily Rosie, (visual arts); Brownsville Area High School: Delaney Harvey (music), Andrew Havens (theater), Cameron Walters (visual arts); Connellsville Area High School: Joshua Brady (music), Bobby McLuckey (theater), Berra Larkin (visual arts); Frazier High School: Emily Patch (music), Briana Broadwater (theater), Sophia Wolinski (visual arts); Geibel Catholic Junior-Senior High School: Echo Shaffer (music), Ryan Rusko (theater), Lauren Tomasko (visual arts); Laurel Highlands High School: Lauren Sperry (music), Zachary Spolan (theater), Gabrielle Cummings (visual arts) and Uniontown Area High School: Emily Parker (music), Cooper Waligura (theater), Danielle Jones (visual arts).
Like every year, the cultural trust put together a video of the winners from photos of them. That video can be viewed at www.fayettetrust.org.
“We have so many talented students in Fayette County and this is a way to congratulate them on their achievements,” Cocks said.
He added that, through the Community Foundation of Fayette County, the trust has a Fayette County Achievement in the Arts endowment established with the hope that the future of the awards will be paid for out of that fund.
Anyone wishing to contribute to the endowment can send a check, any amount, to the Fayette County Cultural Trust, 139 West Crawford Avenue, Connellsville, PA 15425.
Cocks said any amount would be appreciated.
