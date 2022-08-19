An Acme man allegedly threatened to blow up several places if he didn’t speak to country music superstar Dolly Parton.
James A. Schroyer, 60, was denied bail Wednesday on nearly two dozen charges including terroristic threats, bomb threats and aggravated assault.
State police said Schroyer called 911 just before 6 p.m. Wednesday and claimed to have placed explosives at a gas station in Mount Pleasant, the Westmoreland County Courthouse in Greensburg and a parking lot in Pittsburgh. Schroyer allegedly told police he would detonate the bombs at 6:30 p.m. if he didn’t see Parton, and then gave police the address to his Bear Rocks Road home in Bullskin Township.
While police responded to his home, Schroyer allegedly called police to tell them he would shoot responding troopers, and a Fayette County 911 dispatcher notified police that Schroyer also threatened to blow up a home on West Crawford Avenue in Connellsville.
When police arrived, Schroyer came outside with a silver firearm in one hand, and claimed to have a detonator in his other hand, police said. According to court paperwork, Schroyer then went back into his home. After about 30 minutes, two troopers entered the home and took Schroyer into custody.
After he was handcuffed, police determined that the detonator was a television remote.
On-call Magisterial District Judge Richard Kasunic II denied bail for Schroyer as he was considered to be a threat to the community. He is lodged in the Fayette County Prison with a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 30 before Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty Jr.
