An Acme man was arrested for allegedly assaulting and choking his sister, then chasing her with a knife Thursday afternoon.
State police said Craig Donald Woodward, 50, called 911 at about 1 p.m. to report domestic violence at 114 Alpine Road before allegedly picking his sister up by the throat.
The sister, Marsha Whipkey, said she shoved Woodward “to get him out of her face,” prompting his 911 call. She told state police he then grabbed her by the throat, squeezing until she could not breathe, slammed her head on the ground and punched her, court documents indicated.
Whipkey told police Woodward “came at her” with a knife and she ran from him, “running for her life,” Trooper Johnathon Mosier wrote in the affidavit. Woodward reportedly slashed her tires when he could not catch Whipkey.
A witness on the scene corroborated Whipkey’s account, police said. Police said they observed red marks around Whipkey’s neck, a large bump on the back of her head and redness and swelling on the right side of her face.
Woodward was taken into custody without incident, police said. He is charged with aggravated assault, strangulation, simple assault and criminal mischief. He was arraigned Thursday evening before Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty Jr., who set bail at $20,000. Woodward was released Friday after bail was posted on his behalf.
