A 59-year-old Adah man died as the result of his injuries from a crash in German Township Sunday afternoon.
State police said Edward N. Croushore lost control of his Chevrolet Equinox on a left curve near 662 Riffle Hollow Road at about 12:25 p.m.
The SUV left the road and hit an embankment, becoming disabled. Croushore left the scene and went back home before police arrived, officials said. Fayette EMS took him from his home to Uniontown Hospital, where he was pronounced dead Sunday evening, according to state police.
The SUV was disabled and towed from the scene.
Croushore was a father and grandfather, according to his obituary. He worked as a truck driver for DLM Trucking. He was a 1978 graduate of German Township High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.