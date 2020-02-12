An Adah man accepted a tentative plea deal Wednesday for allegedly fleeing police in July, while he was on parole for fleeing police in a pursuit that left a woman dead.
Jonathan Michael Switch, 27, accepted a tentative plea deal of two to four years in prison for allegedly fleeing German Township Police July 20 in a pursuit that ended when he was thrown from his car after crashing into a open field.
It had been only four months since Switch was released from prison in his previous case. He was sentenced to serve 33 to 63 months in prison on May 18, 2018 for leading state police on a chase that resulted in the death of 66-year-old Bendetta Miller in North Union Township Oct. 23, 2015. Switch was driving 70 to 80 miles per hour on a DUI-suspended license when he swerved around Miller's car, who was waiting to turn left from Bute Road to Oliver Road. A pursuing state police vehicle hit her car as she turned left.
Because Switch was on parole, a parole board will likely order him to serve the remaining time on his sentence, officials said. He is being held on a state detainer.
In his new case, Switch was allegedly speeding on Route 21 at about 2:20 a.m. July 20 and nearly hit German Township Police Cpl. John Lingo's patrol car. Lingo activated his lights and sirens, and Switch allegedly turned into a bar parking lot, nearly hitting the building, and reportedly put his car in reverse in an attempt to ram the police car. Switch allegedly fled at 90 miles per hour in a 45-miles-per-hour zone before crashing into an open field. He was thrown 12 feet from the vehicle and injured. Switch's blood-alcohol content was 0.189, more than twice the legal limit. Police said they also found cocaine, brass knuckles and drug paraphernalia in the car, according to court documents.
His charges of criminal attempt to commit aggravated assault and assault of law enforcement officer were withdrawn as a part of the tentative plea agreement. He waived his charges of aggravated assault, fleeing or attempting to elude officer, possession with intent to deliver, offensive weapons, recklessly endangering another person, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of DUI. Switch is represented by attorney Jack Connor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.