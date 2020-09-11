A Maryland nonprofit will present an addiction program geared toward young people and their parents at a Uniontown church on Sunday.
Carlos and Dianna Reyes from Daybreak Ministries in Cumberland will speak about the prevention of drug and alcohol abuse for area youth and their families at Solid Rock Ministries, 34 Millview St., Uniontown at the 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. services.
Carlos Reyes, the executive director of Daybreak, is a former drug addict, alcoholic and gang member who spent almost 10 years in prison for crimes he committed under the influence.
He speaks about the impact addiction had on his life, and the lives of those around him.
