A family doctor with practices in Perryopolis and Mount Pleasant is facing additional charges after a second patient reported he gave her drugs in exchange for sexual favors.
A federal grand jury in Pittsburgh issued a superseding indictment Tuesday against Emilio Ramon Navarro, 58, of Coal Center. The 161-count indictment, which was unsealed Friday, alleges that between April 2015 and September 2019, Navarro gave a second victim oxymorphone, oxycodone – opioid painkillers – and Alprazolam – an anti-anxiety medication commonly known by the brand name Xanax in exchange for sexual favors, and gave the first victim the pankillers in exchange for sexual favors between April 2018 and April 2019. He also faces two counts of health care fraud.
U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady tied the announcement of the charges to "NO MORE" week, designed to spread awareness of domestic violence and sexual assault March 8 to 14.
“We say 'no more' to corrupt doctors like Emilio Navarro who exploit the opioid addictions of women for their own perverse sexual gratification. Our office will continue to fight against such sexual exploitation and abuse, this week and every week," Brady said.
If found guilty, Navarro faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a fine of $1,000,000, or both, for each of the 159 controlled substances counts. He also faces an additional maximum term 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000 for each of the health care fraud charges.
