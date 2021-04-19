Two former staff members at Adelphoi Village in Connellsville are facing criminal charges: one for allegedly pulling a gun on residents, and another for allegedly threatening to have a juvenile assaulted for talking to police.
Connellsville police said seven residents of the treatment facility were having a water gun battle outside of Anchor House on April 7, and tried to get Marshall Patterson, 27, of Fairbank and Brandon Wilson, 30, of Keyser, West Virginia, wet.
The men got into their respective vehicles to avoid the water, police said.
A minor who was there reportedly told police Patterson got out of his car and pulled a handgun from under his seat.
“(The witness) further alleged that Patterson cocked it, before telling the group that he would shoot them if they got him wet,” Patrolman Michael Stokes wrote in court paperwork.
Police said a witness said they believed Patterson put the gun into his backpack and brought it into the facility.
The matter was reported to police on April 8, police said.
In the complaint filed against Wilson, a counselor, police noted he is a mandated reporter, and was required to report what Patterson did.
Instead, Stokes alleged, Wilson “vehemently denied” anything occurred.
He also allegedly referred to one of the juveniles as a “snitch” in text messages with Patterson, and threatened to have the boy “jumped” by others in the home if he told police what Patterson did, Stokes alleged.
When police interviewed Patterson on April 9, he reportedly said he was frustrated with the teens and acted out of character.
“He admitted to pulling a gun … from under his seat, and brandished it in front of the kids in order to get compliance,” Stokes wrote in court paperwork. “Patterson claimed the gun was unloaded, but did confirm that he cocked it and released the slide while saying he ‘was done playing with them’.”
Karyn Pratt, vice president of marketing and development for Adelphoi Village said both men are no longer working for the facility.
“They were immediately terminated,” she said. “When it happened, we notified law enforcement immediately. We are continuing to fully support and cooperate with their investigation. As always, our number one priority is providing for the safety of the youth that are in our care.”
Patterson is charged with seven counts each of terroristic threats and recklessly endangering another person. Wilson is charged with failure to report by a mandated reporter and witness intimidation. They both await their preliminary hearings.
