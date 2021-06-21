An engineering and production facility of undersea warfare solutions for the U.S. Navy is expanding its facility in Lemont Furnace.
Last week, it was announced that Advanced Acoustic Concepts LLC will expand operations at its Lemont Furnace engineering and production facility, creating 36 new, full-time, high-wage jobs while retaining 120 current positions.
“This is a positive for us and Advanced Acoustic Concepts,” said Fayette County Commissioner Dave Lohr. “They’ve been here, so that means they like us enough to bring more expansion.”
Advanced Acoustic Concepts, which is a leading provider of undersea warfare (USW) solutions for integrated USW systems, sensors, weapons and trainers, including the Navy, has been in Fayette County for nearly 20 years.
The company will expand its main building in the University Business Park on Eberly Way to consolidate all local operations and expand the total space for future growth.
The expansion will add over 30,000 square feet of space to support an increased manufacturing capacity and bring a committed investment of $1.2 million into the project.
The project was coordinated by the Gov. Tom Wolf’s Action Team of economic development professionals who report directly to the governor and work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania.
“This project allows Advanced Acoustic Concepts to keep up with an increased product demand and brings new, good-paying job opportunities to the region,” said Wolf.
“The Pittsburgh Regional Alliance and the Governor’s Action Team have been invaluable in helping our company remain in the local area and provide positive employment and growth opportunities for the community,” said Frank Gall, vice president and general manager of Pennsylvania Operations Advanced Acoustic Concepts.
The company received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $121,600 Pennsylvania First Grant and $60,000 in grant funding for workforce training. The company’s landlord has also received a low-interest loan from the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA).
“Fay-Penn is thrilled that Advanced Acoustic Concepts will continue to call Fayette County home for years to come,” said Bob Shark, executive director of Fay-Penn Economic Development Council. “The commonwealth stepped up to assist us in creating an attractive construction financing package to allow for their continuing growth. The expansion we’re providing for them is another milestone in our overall economic development efforts.”
The company is headquartered in New York and has five additional locations in New York, Maryland, Washington, D.C., Virginia and California. The Lemont Furnace facility is the largest, playing a key role in development and manufacturing of technologies for the Navy.
