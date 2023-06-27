“You find the opportunities as they present themselves, and be aggressive in pursuing them,” said James Stark, the chief executive officer of Fayette County Community Action Agency.
During his 37 years as the agency’s head, Stark said he has seen ups and downs, but as he prepares to retire from a job he’s done for more than half of his life, he’s proud to have used his role to offer others opportunities to better theirs.
When he started in 1986, FCAA operated on a $1 million annual budget, with fewer than 35 employees and had one desktop computer (the rest of the agency’s work was done on traditional typewriters, he said).
“There was so much need that I saw in the county, and that provided us an opportunity to grow,” Stark said, adding that, because of his background with other community agencies, he knew the funding sources and the opportunities that were out there and pursued them.
He said a big part of that first year was the development of FCCAA Community Service Center, and starting programs to assist with housing, food, and other needs in the community.
“All of these programs have grown since then,” Stark said. “Housing is now our largest program.”
The program includes eight housing units; assistance with rent, mortgage, and security deposits; utility assistance programs; rental information and referrals; budget counseling; first-time homebuyer counseling; fair and accessible housing advocacy; tenant/landlord rights and case management.
Over his nearly four decades of service, Stark said the agency’s program offerings have grown exponentially. This year, the FCCAA’s operating budget is $14 million, which doesn’t include the $13 million Beeson Town Home Development. That project includes the construction of 11 single-family homes and two apartment buildings with 26 units in each.
And, 90 employees now work for FCCAA.
“The employees are really committed to help a lot of people here in Fayette County,” he said, adding that tens of thousands of people have been helped through one or more of FCCAA’s programs. “For every employee we have, it takes another two full-time volunteers to make the service and programs happen.”
Along with employees and volunteers, Stark said he’s been fortunate to work and partner with a number of different businesses and organizations, and to have a dedicated board.
During Stark’s 37-year career, FCCAA was chosen – among thousands across the U.S. – to receive the Award for Excellence in Community Action by the Community Action Partnership in 2004.
“We were the second one in the country to receive it,” Stark said. The agency has also been honored for its work by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the AARP Foundation.
That’s not to say that his time as CEO didn’t have challenges. About 15 years into his tenure, state and federal budget cuts necessitated some layoffs and program cuts. Funding was further challenged because of the recession between 2008 and 2001, stymying progress on several projects.
And, in 2020, when the pandemic was at its height, the agency found its food bank was more necessary than ever to help those who were out of work.
“Our staff did a tremendous job” during all of those challenges, Stark said.
The Jefferson Township resident grew up in Johnstown and attended college at the University of Pittsburgh, doing his graduate and undergraduate work in public management. He spent the next three years pursuing his doctorate at Carnegie Mellon University’s Public Policy School while working for Community Action Partnership agencies in Washington, Greene and Allegheny counties.
One of the projects he worked on included a proposal for four food banks for Washington, Greene, Westmoreland and Fayette counties.
“That’s how I became familiar with the work of Fayette County Community Action Agency,” Stark said.
And then, an opportunity presented itself when the CEO of FCCAA resigned.
Stark interviewed for the job and was hired on July 1, 1986, setting aside his doctoral studies.
“I was ready to work,” he said.
He now finds himself with another opportunity: retirement.
“I turn 71 this year. It’s time. I spent more than half of my life here. You sort of know when it’s time,” he said, adding that he’s looking forward to getting out of the day-to-day operations to spend time with his family, work around the house, travel and play golf.
Stark’s last day is this Friday, when he’ll pass the CEO baton to Kim Hawk, FCCAA’s director of operations.
“She’s been here more than 32 years in a leadership role,” he said. “She knows the agency, the programs people, and the funders. She’ll do a great job. I think it will be a smooth transition.”
As Hawk settles in, Stark won’t just disappear, he said. For a couple of years, he’ll stay on as a consultant to FCCAA, offering assistance with whatever they may need.
And, he said, he’s quite satisfied about the legacy he’s leaving behind.
“It’s been a good career,” he said.
