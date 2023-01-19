The superintendent of the Albert Gallatin Area School District is reassuring the public that an incident involving a man seen walking around with a shotgun Wednesday morning posed no threat to the district.
AG superintendent says incident posed no threat to schools
- By Mark Hofmann mhofmann@heraldstandard.com
-
-
- 0
Recent Headlines
- Curtis Pharmacy expands with Greene location
- Greene County man killed after firing at troopers
- MVCTC students have vehicles ready for World of Wheels competition
- Southwestern Pennsylvania Legal Aid begins program to restore driver's licenses
- Fundraiser started for family of Charleroi man, son killed in Dauphin Co. crash
- Local roundup: Urcho scores 32 as Bearcats top California
- Vikings make 32-point run stand in 39-27 victory
- Instant classic: Red Raiders outlast Mustangs in double OT thriller, 61-57
- Wisconsin continues domination over Penn St. with 63-60 win
- New ground: St. Francis recruit Wilson first AG volleyball player to go D-I
Business Card Directory
A Division of Davis Monuments
+1(724)564-2110
Uniontown Carmichaels Connellsville
+1(724)439-4380
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.