A former supervisor of the Fayette County Health Center filed a federal lawsuit against the center, claiming he was fired because of his age.
The suit was filed Monday in federal court against Fayette County Health Center by attorney Joel Sansone, representing the plaintiff, Daniel Visnauskas.
According to the lawsuit, Visnauskas, 68, started working at the center beginning in 2001, but was told by the center’s board members in December 2018 that the center was “headed in a new direction” which did not include him.
The suit contended he did not have any performance issues or any formal complaints and had little contact with his direct supervisor.
Sansone wrote that during Visnauskas’s employment, he consistently created a profit for the center, and he also received a bonus payment each year.
The lawsuit also stated that Visnauskas was terminated because of his age as he was asked about if he was going to retire, and because “significantly younger” employees with various disciplinary issues were kept on with the center.
Visnauskas also believes the center replaced his position with a significantly younger and less-experienced employee, Sansone contended.
Sansone is seeking judgment declaring the center’s actions to be unlawful and a violation of the ADEA and is seeking damages and other benefits lost, liquidated damages, legal fees and for Visnauskas to return to the position he held prior or a position most appropriate for him.
