The following students of Albert Gallatin Area High School have been named to the honor roll of the fourth nine-week grading period of the 2021-22 school year:
Grade 12
Highest honors: Taylor Remington Bergman, Chaz Anthony Berkshire, Emme Morgan Berkshire, Isabella Marie Burgess, Bethany Nicole Clark, Maeanna Grace Cooley, Luke Edward Flecker, Cassidy Anne-Marie Forsythe, Alyssa Nicole Grimm, Morgan Pearl Hershberger, Bailey Jay Holbert, Jonah M Hughes, Sarah Marie Johns, Matthew William Karpeal, Chase Klink, Elizabeth Margaret Loomis, Shawn Bailey Loring, Caleb Austin Matzus-Chapman, Nathaniel David McCusker, Elizabeth A Murtha, Karli Rae Myers, Andrew J Nuttall, Shallyn Elizabeth Oakes, Nicholas Howard Pegg, Christopher Piwowar, Kyleigh Brooke Polish-Angelo, Rebecca Elizabeth Pople, Madison Gwenn Rosier, Megan Mae Shaw, Alexander Joseph Simon, Gabrielle Marie Sloboda, Mia Elizabeth Swanson, Alexia Gabrielle Swisshelm, Chace Michael Theodori, Kyler Anthony Theodori, Ashlynn Nicole Vernon, Jordin Ranee Wilson
High honors: Franklin James Bankhead, Dylan Andrew Casteel, Casey Joseph Cieszynski, Abbigale Renee Clark, Mariah Dae Cooley, Taylor Marie Dalton, Noah Michael Flowers, Janet Friend, Molly Ann Hixon, Rylea A Hlatky, Timothy Allen Huey, Stephanie Renea Hymes, Nathan Wade Jenkins, Ashley Elizabeth Marva, Lilly Marie Mateosky, Nicco Bryson Mickens, Carl Benjamin Moats, Tyler James Moser, Edward Wayne Myers, Emma Angeline Nichols, Duane Brady Pratt, Chase Michael Workman Rodeheaver, Brianna A Rychtarsky, Samuel Robert Skala, Cody Michael Steve, Catrina Renae Sumey, Bradley Tate, Joshua Tate, Aaliyah Lachelle Whipkey, Trevor Wiles
Honors: Pheona Jade Angelo, Michelle L Baker, Elijah Beatty, Kaley Dawn Brenzy, Ariana Noelle Chesler, Philip Hawk Dennis, Andrew Drabish, Sierra Anne Drop, Emma Grace Eckert, Bruno Thomas Fabrycki, Jessica Nicole Farrier, Hailey Dawn Forcier, Brian Jacob Fowler, Landon Cole Friend, Shyann M Friend, Cameron Joe Guthrie, Karley S. Hagner, Dekota Alex Hileman, Ethan Russell Kefover, Ashteon Cole Kennedy, Autumn Nicole Kino, Myles Caleb Krulock, James Thomas Lindsay, Zachary P Long, Nicholas Kyle McManus, Madison Marie Mitchell, Megan Lynne Nicklow, Kristopher Ryan Sanner, Owen Charles Saylor, Haley Marie Schartiger, Neala Mollie Scottodiluzio, Alec Michael Serock, Xander Jason Skiles, John Edward Skochelak, Logan Joseph Sparks, Chrystian Stout, Cassidy Nicole Sumey, Jay Sutton, Alicya Paige Swaney, Raegan Swiger, Donna Jean Thomas, Kaitlyn Nicole Thomas, Sean Paul Thomas, Samuel W. Tinker, Hayleigh Ann Vance, Garrison W Vavrek, Elisabeth Marie Waggett, Ashton Ryder Workman
Grade 11
Highest honors: Abigail Lea Barnes, Jaelyn McKenzie Carr, Kade Joseph Clark, Kaleb Michael Clark, Joshua Stephen Dankle, Vincent Douglas Dice, Kaylee Paige Edgar, Julianna Grace Evans, Jeffery Carl Fowler, Allison Louise Glebis, Amber Faith Griffin, Nina Marie Grimes, Keora Nichole Hagner, Lannie Lee Halbritter, Nathan Charles Harrold, Alexandra Renee Hart, Landen Creed Heeter, Greyson M Jarrett, Jerry Jiang, Blair Elizabeth Kotarsky, Nathan James Kuhns, Sydney Rachel Larew, Quentin Micah Larkin, Kaydee Elizabeth Lynn, Ryan James Means, Laura Beth Mildren, Madison Marie Milligan, Mia Grace Moser, Jackson Cole Myers, Hudson Gregory Newcomer, Kacie Lynnette Ryczek, Christopher Robert Santos, Savannah Brooke Serrano, Madison Claire Shushok, Grayson Lillian Smith, Jacy Smochinsky, Eric Dale Patrick Teets, Gianna Mary Frances Valenti, Laney Marie Wilson, Dustin Ryan Wolfe, Trevor Michael Yuhaniak
High honors: Logan Scott Arbogast, Brennden Bango, Brianna Bloom, Hannah Bree Brumley, Savannah Linn Brundege, Richard J Cleaver, Brayden Coffman, Zoriya Corley, Carleigh Elizabeth Davis, Nyanta Fant, Kennedy Justine Felio, Madison Foley, Christian David Francis, Jenna Rae Gibson, Travon Hall, Kathryn Ann Helms, Harley Jeffries, Hannah Leeann Kino, Haylee Ann Kolesar, David Allen Layhue, Chloe Leadbeater, Jeremy Daniel Liston, Maggie Mason, Alexia Ray McGee, Alexis Elizabeth Metts, Kameron Jewel Miller, MaKayla Anne Oplinger, Brandon Christopher Purkey, Cole Joseph Riedmann, Henry Robison, Kaelyn Rozgony, Destini Elana Smiley, Gavin Wade Smith, Seth Riley Springsteen, Garrett Brian Strosnider, Misty Hope Tait, James Edgar Tanner, Robert Todak, Taylor Renee Vance, Ty Joseph Yasko
Honors: Patricia Adams, Zoey Makayla Bakewell, Bryce Anthony Barton, James C. Belan, Jace David Bowers, Amie Lynn Boyer, Hanna Marie Brownfield, Matthew James Brownfield, Paige Morgan Brownfield, Riley Nicolas Bubonovich, Celine Butcher, Madison Dawn Carter, Benjamin Joseph Chahl, Autumn Miracle Cobb, Quinn Conner, Chase Allen Constable, Luke Micheal Conticelli, Kadie Lauren Conway, Jaylin Renee Cooper, Maelee Detrick, Robert William Dillon, Braden Lee Dirda, Cameron James Dressel, Kayla M Eggers, Hunter Allen Forsythe, Michele Lynn Fraley, Gunnar Zane Guesman, Hudson Guesman, Dakota Lee Guthrie, Katlyn Paige Havrilesko, Talon N Hawk, Melody E. Hoone, Brandon James Huey, Gary Kelly, Hunter Evan Knight, Chloe Alexa Krichbaum, Wyatt E Lavery, Evan James McGee, Kaihden E McKay, Kaylee Hannah Metts, Gianna Lee Michaux, Adriana Marie Miller, Cody Joseph Miller, Deserae Ann Myers, Kimberly Myers, Kelsey Neighbors, Destiny Angeleque Norman, Gabrielle Lyn Palmer, Luke T. Pappas, Autumn Jane Pierce, Heath Ian Randolph, Hody Lee Rubright, Darin Scott Salsberry, Olivia Cheryl Sanders, Alexzander Leo Shuff, Curtis George Shultz, Gaige B. Sroka, Aaron Mathew Swiger, Makhi Tarter, Lucas James Thomas, Aleah Giselle Valentine, Emily Ann Vernon, Amber Lynn Wallace, Allyson Elizabeth Ward, Mariah Warman, Connor DeWaine Watson, Seth Jakeb White, Joseph Allen Wooden, Logan Anthony Workman
Grade 10
Highest honors: Madelyn Emily Aloe, Sydney Nevaeh Ardabell, Riley Ann Armstrong, Alexander Arshen, Rylee Elise Baukol, Kylie Elizabeth Bright, Peyton Jane Cervone, Allyson Paige Chapman, Hadyn Marie Chipps, Lauren Kathryn Colgan, Anthony John Crago, GreenLee Kendell Darst, Violet Dawn Dubois, Brenden Michael Duranko, Tatum Durst, Jocelyn Ellsworth, Laney Paige Ellsworth, Jake Ryan Fazenbaker, Tyler Andrew Hartsek, Brayden Todd Hellen, Elyse Josephine Hughes, Ryan Joseph Kefover, Olivia Paige Kondrla, Madison Grace Lee, Gabrielle Sophia Marilungo, Ashley Paige Myers, Kaydence Marie Nehls, Kendrick Louis Nicola, Hannah Elizabeth O’Neil, Jake Kasimir Pajerski, Kameron Elijah Pratt, Madison Nicholle Reynolds, Cosimo Mark Michael Rich, Letizia Beatrice Marie Rich, Ashli Nicole Shaffer, Rachael Rae Smith, Brooke Elise Snyder, Reese Lindsey Springsteen, James Matthew Standish, Madison Larae Standish, Elliott Todd Sullivan, Madison Kathleen Takovich, Kendra Watson, Kylie Joanne Watt, Caeden Alexander Williams, Seth Patrick Wolfe, Kiya Jia Wolk
High honors: Madison Paige Addis, Amelia Bradley-Rash, Ava Cheyenne Byrd, Corey Michael Cartwright, Trinity Dawn Chipps, Jonah Michael David, Elizabeth Paige Dice, Noah Joseph Dunham, Preston Kohl Ferris, Gabriella Rae Flowers, Madelyn Jayne Friend, Hope Elizabeth Haines, Gabrielle Faith Keslar, Ryan Lee Koast, Daniel James Lewellen, Lexington Jace Lovis, Lucas Jacob Lytle, Noah Andrew Maceiko, Alexis Marie Martin, Bradley Keith Martin, Olivia Rose Martin, Ashley Lynn Metts, Harper Paige Murray, Cyrus Beau Potkul, Madison Ann Price, Gina Prinkey, Jessica Nicole Reese, Lauren Elizabeth Rudinsky, Joshua David Sabo, Caroline Annamarie Claire Smith, Shayne Renae Specht, Avery Nicole Walls
Honors: Brody Michael Barton, Grant Edward Bier, Desiree Jane Bixler, Michael Lee Bowden, Brian Brottish, Jalysa Cain, Jeremy Michael Campbell, Ethan James Carr, Miracle Lena Casper, Michael Matthew Cintron, Justin Bruce Clemmer, Aarionna Marie Cooper, Kevin Jose Cordero Reckart, Malayna Marie Daniels, Jayden R Dent-Miller, Alexander Dolobach, Drew Michael Doran, Joseph John Dutkewycz, Emily Paige Elizabeth Edwards, Wyatt Nathanial Eicher, Tia C. Fani, Mackenzie Raine Fike, Julie Ann Forcier, Kiari Marie Friend, Giada Angeline Giachetti, Bradly Myles Gibbs, Kieran Glover, Carter James Guesman, Trinity Ann Marie Hillberry, Gabriella Marie Hudson, Alec Jacob Hull, Alcameano Kennedy, Mark Daniel Krashna, Travis John Kuhns, Kristian Charles Leadbeater, Codie James Mack, Braydon Christopher Martelli, Blake Alan Martin, Jason Lee McFadden, Emma Abigail McGee, Caitlyn E McMorrow, Alyssa Marie Metts, Zarianna Skye Mitchell, Ryan William Moccaldi, Colton Blake Mosako, Joseph Arthur Myers, Alexis Christa Nelson, Caleb P Newman, Gary Ray Newman, Nathan David Pegg, Johnathan Christian Phillips, Braydon Michael Piwowar, Katherine M Plum, Zoe Marie Rager, Alison Nicole Rankin, Emma Leigh Rhodes, Daniel Richter, Catherine Marie Schartiger, Emily Shipp, Jaona Jaleese Shuford, Nicole Lynn Smith, Lilly Ane Sokol, Kiley Robin Soles, Lauren Ashley Sparks, Sebastian Ryan Suba, Caleb Supensky, Jason Anthony Sutton, Landen Patrick Taylor, Mary Frances Thomas, Tia Marie Thomas, Matthew Jerome Michael Varto
Grade 9
Highest honors: Connor Ray Belan, Emilee Jade Berry, Olivia Frances Black, Alayna Nacole Brundege, Katelyn Rae Burnsworth, Jason Dewayne Cook, Braydon Clay Eicher, Autumn Sierra Raine Foster, Isabell Marie Foster, Tristan Conner Gribble, Madalyn Rose Helms, Emily Paige Jobes, Roewynn Lynn Kemp, William Roger Krichbaum, Mara Addiley Larew, Mia Emerson Medved, Hayden Paul Metts, Mia Marie Myers, Nicole Marie Myers, Molly Ann Rhodes, Caiden Clark Rizer, Steven Alan Shearin, Emily Sara Jane Sines, Savannah Marie Tracy, Geno Robert Valenti, Lucas Randy Wilson
High honors: Blayne David Barkley, Christian Michael Barton, Brendan L Belt, Hunter Blaine Bowlen, Jason Lee Bowlin, Kiley Marie Brundege, Braydan Michael Childs, Thomas Brian Comiskey, Dylan Michael Cunningham, Mya Christine Glisan, Bree Morgan Haragos, Cole Preston Jarrett, Camryn Lee Kondrla, Jocelyn Marie Kuhns, Bradley Playford Lowry, Grayce Elizabeth Panos, Cole A Ryczek, Luca Joseph Scottodiluzio, Gianna Maree Seese, Ethan Allen Shriver, Edward Ronald Shutz, Morgan Patrick Slater, Adrianna Marie Stephens, Savannah Rayne Sutton, Madison Jo Szerensci, Kira Lanae Youngblood, Brooke Lanea Zooner
Honors: Wynonna Jene Allamon, Danica Louise Bailey-Harbarger, Brianna Marie Bittinger, Alivia Madison Borsodi, Mitchell Ross Brewer, Paul M Bright, Caidan James Brumley, Makaylee Dawn Casteel, Braeden Chapman, Trenton Michael Clemmer, Anna Lee Cobb, RaeLynn Nicole Daniels, Kahlen Jaymes Darnell, Karleigh Dawn David, Pretty Maliyah Gabrielle Davis, Madalyn Rose Dirda, Kyle Jason Doran, Nevaeh Lee Foster, Nivia Jesmyn Gaines, Andrew David Geary, Mikenna Hart, Ryan Matthew Hawthorne, Hailey Elizabeth Heft, Natalie Hennessey, Kymber Rayne Hlatky-Houze, Logan Jay Holbert, Sacsha Monae Horvwalt, Joshua Michael Jenkins, Kaylee JoLynn Johnson, Casey Mae Linderman, Grace Helen Lohr, Carly M Martin, Mason Jude McCourt, Madison Faith Mick, Felisha Morrison, Leah Lyn Myers, Mary Grace Myers, Zoe Lyn Nestor, Sarah Margaret Nuttall, Brock Anthony Randolph, Dylan Charles Ross, Emilee Faye Shope, Reakwon Malik Shuford, Faith Rose Sidor, David Anthony Sobek, Landon Ryan Sutton, Dylan M Watts, Cody A Whoolery, James Williams, Kloe Lynn Williams, Elijah David Wilson, Jessica Anne Wingrove, Paighton Starr Yekel
