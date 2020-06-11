A Facebook post from an Albert Gallatin Area School District school board member prompted a response from the superintendent saying the school does not condone racism.
“Our district is committed to respect and value each student regardless of race, gender, religion, or disability. We stand together in condemning racism and prejudice,” Superintendent Christopher Pegg wrote in a statement. “We will strive to continue to provide equity for all students in our district.”
School board member Bob Mangold shared a meme on Facebook that drew sharp criticism from community members. The meme depicted a black child with a speech bubble saying “Are you my dad?” and a group of black men running away. The caption on the meme, which was not written by Mangold personally, said, “Police deploy special tactics to disperse protesters.”
Mangold shared the meme without any additional commentary. Several people commented on the post, questioning its racist meaning and Mangold’s position on the school board. He was elected to a four-year seat on the school board in November, 2019, and was selected to serve a three-year term at the Fayette County Career and Technical Institute’s joint operating committee at its December 2019 reorganizational meeting.
When Mangold was called for comment, he said he was unclear about the post in question. He did not return calls again after he was sent a picture of the post.
“We have been made aware of a post made on social media today that is racist in nature. Please be aware that the post in question is not the opinion of our school board nor the Albert Gallatin Area School District,” Pegg’s statement said. “The school board, administration, and educators of the Albert Gallatin Area School District want to ensure a safe, inclusive and positive environment for our students and community.”
Several school board members either declined comment or did not respond to requests for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.